Stressed out this holiday? Check out these tips!

Joni Neidigh, a pschotherapist and hypnotist joined River City Live to discuss using self hypnotism to calm the brain. Over time repeated anxiety becomes like a strong bully in your brain. It becomes a habit that interferes with goals and desired way you want to feel, think, and act. The good news, the brain is malleable and capable of changing even the most deep-seated patterns. Each time the pattern of anxiety is interrupted, the brain has an opportunity to rewire itself and create new useful habits. Anti-anxiety techniques are an important part of these changes allowing new connections in the brain that will lead to a more resourceful state like relaxation.
