Mental Health

Stressed out this holiday? Check out these tips!

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are inching closer to the holidays and stress with children and older parents may also be escalating. Here are some tips to help your mental health. One study found that when a parent and child...

www.news4jax.com

Related
Columbus Telegram

Looking for Unique Holiday Gifts for Your Children? Check Out This List

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Something about childlike glee and wonder makes the holiday season extra special. Kids love...
RELATIONSHIPS
13abc.com

What to Do When the Merriment Runs Out: Coping with Holiday Stress and Anxiety

Sponsored - While many of us look forward to the year-end holidays with joyful anticipation, mental health experts say it’s not unusual to instead find yourself struggling with stress, anxiety or depression. “There is immense pressure on parents and adults about what a specific holiday should look like and...
TOLEDO, OH
psychologytoday.com

Are You Stressed or Burned Out?

Stress and burnout are closely related, but there are key differences between the two. Recognising the signs of burnout can help you make positive changes. Learning how to manage your stress and complete the stress cycle can help prevent burnout. Burnout has become a modern-day epidemic and is an alarmingly...
MENTAL HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Simple, quick solutions to calm the brain

Joni Neidigh, a pschotherapist and hypnotist joined River City Live to discuss using self hypnotism to calm the brain. Over time repeated anxiety becomes like a strong bully in your brain. It becomes a habit that interferes with goals and desired way you want to feel, think, and act. The good news, the brain is malleable and capable of changing even the most deep-seated patterns. Each time the pattern of anxiety is interrupted, the brain has an opportunity to rewire itself and create new useful habits. Anti-anxiety techniques are an important part of these changes allowing new connections in the brain that will lead to a more resourceful state like relaxation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mountain View Voice

Man-up about stressing-out

Thanksgiving week was so stressful, wasn't it?" my white-haired elderly neighbor said as she waked by my driveway. "I just came back from Safeway and I could feel everyone's stress." I had not thought much about stress, although I do acknowledge that in just the idea of going through another...
PALO ALTO, CA
