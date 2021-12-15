ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Canadiens center Christian Dvorak out indefinitely with lower-body injury

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebtyb_0dNgdhgX00
Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens continue to plod their way through a disastrous season and now will have to do it without the help of a prized offseason acquisition. Christian Dvorak is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and will be evaluated daily. Dvorak has already missed three games since exiting last week’s match against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team has also announced that Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku have exited the COVID protocol, but will not practice with the main group yet as they build their conditioning back up. They are expected to rejoin the team later in the week.

Dvorak, acquired from the Arizona Coyotes after the Carolina Hurricanes signed Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, had 12 points in 27 games before going down to injury. The 25-year-old center was playing more than 18 minutes a night, but still scoring at a pace right around his career average. That could be considered a disappointment, given the fact that he told Montreal media he had “more to prove offensively” after leaving the desert. Should this injury force him out for a good chunk of the season, it seems unlikely that he’ll break his career-high of 18 goals or 38 points, both set in the 2019-20 season.

Perhaps more importantly, though, is that Dvorak was brought in to solidify the center ice position after Phillip Danault’s departure, a position that will once again be in question with him out. That could probably be said about every spot on the ice with the long list of absences Montreal is dealing with, which also includes key players like Tyler Toffoli, Josh Anderson, Jeff Petry, Joel Edmundson and Carey Price.

It’s a lost season for the Canadiens, who are now 6-21-3 on the season and ahead of only the Coyotes league-wide. A silver lining? The Carolina Hurricanes are in a solid playoff position, meaning the first-round pick Montreal owes Arizona for Dvorak won’t be their own.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets' Riley Nash, Panthers' Kevin Connauton placed on waivers

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Winnipeg Jets placed Riley Nash on waivers. The Florida Panthers put Kevin Connauton on waivers as well after announcing that Gustav Forsling will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip. Nash, 32, hasn’t played in over two weeks and has zero points...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira released from hospital, out indefinitely

Last night, after a scary hit that sent him to the ice unconscious, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a nearby hospital and monitored overnight. After extensive testing, he has been discharged and returned home. The Blackhawks have announced that though he suffered a significant injury, Khaira is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets place defenseman Neal Pionk in concussion protocol

The Winnipeg Jets weren’t going to have Neal Pionk for the next two games after he was given a suspension Monday, but he will be out even longer than that. Pionk is in the concussion protocol according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton and will not travel with the team to Seattle and Vancouver this week.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Sami Niku
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Phillip Danault
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf out week-to-week with lower-body injury

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury, per a team tweet. Getzlaf appeared to suffer the injury about halfway through the first period in Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings. He took just four shifts and played 2:48 before exiting the game. The captain didn’t play Wednesday night against Vegas.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers place goaltender Igor Shesterkin on IR with lower-body injury

The New York Rangers have moved starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin to injured reserve with a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he may have avoided a long-term absence. Head coach Gerard Gallant explained that the team is confident that Shesterkin will be back in a week, missing only the team’s next three games. An IR stint means he will be off the roster for a minimum of seven days.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#Covid#Coyotes
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers LW Joel Farabee out week-to-week with upper-body injury

The Philadelphia Flyers’ nightmare season rolls on, this time with another injury to a key player. Joel Farabee suffered an upper-body injury against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night and will be out on a week-to-week basis. Farabee was not at practice Friday and the team has recalled Max Willman and Connor Bunnaman under emergency conditions.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL board of governors approves sale of Penguins

Though there was never much doubt, the NHL board of governors voted on and approved the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. The deal, which is for a reported $915M, is with Fenway Sports Group, a company that also owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, among other sporting ventures.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators center Ryan Johansen enters COVID protocol

The last thing that the Nashville Predators need right now is to be without Ryan Johansen. Despite an offseason shakeup that many thought would hurt the Predators’ playoff chances this season, Nashville currently sits fourth in the competitive Central Division and would be the first wild-card team in the Western Conference if the playoffs started today. Nashville is on a four-game winning streak and is 10-5-0 over the past month. A big contributor to their success thus far has been Johansen, who has finally re-discovered his scoring touch after a pair of very disappointing seasons. The $8 million center has already surpassed his 2020-21 point total with 24 in 27 games, putting him on pace for a career-best 73 points.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken center Yanni Gourde placed in COVID protocol

The Kraken will be without the services of one of their top centers for the next little bit as Seattle announced that Yanni Gourde has been placed in COVID protocol. His spot on the roster is being taken by Alexander True who was recalled from AHL Charlotte. Gourde has had...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks to fire GM Jim Benning

The changes in Vancouver weren’t limited to just the coaches as GM Jim Benning and assistant GM John Weisbrod have also been relieved of their duties, as first reported by Irfaan Gafaar of The Fourth Period (Twitter link). Benning joined the Canucks back in 2014 after serving as an assistant...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames' next three games postponed due to COVID outbreak

The NHL has shut down a third team this season, postponing all Calgary Flames games through Thursday, Dec. 16. The decision comes after six players and one staff member entered the COVID protocol during a 24-hour period. The league notes “concern with continued spread” and the likelihood of further positive test results led to the postponement. Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov and a member of the team’s training staff are those in the protocol.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Columbus Blue Jackets' salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk signs AHL PTO

The Charlotte Checkers are bringing in some veteran goaltending depth, signing free agent Devan Dubnyk to an AHL professional tryout. The 35-year-old netminder played 22 games at the NHL level last season, but hadn’t found a contract so far in 2021-22. It’s been quite a while since Dubnyk suited up...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Philadelphia Flyers claim veteran D Kevin Connauton off waivers

The Philadelphia Flyers have added some more defensive depth, claiming Kevin Connauton off waivers from the Florida Panthers according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Connauton, 31, signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Panthers in June which came with a huge minor-league guarantee in case he was sent to the AHL at any point. That hasn’t been the case so far, as he’s instead played 13 games with Florida and now finds himself joining the Flyers. It will be the sixth team of his career, one that has spanned more than 330 games to this point.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes defensemen Brett Pesce, Tony DeAngelo exit COVID protocol

Two key players for the Carolina Hurricanes can get back on the ice now that they’re out of the COVID protocol, but Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo will not travel to meet the team in Canada. The Hurricanes are currently on a road trip through Western Canada, where they’ll face the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks over the next few days.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

649
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy