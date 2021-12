"I have very little drama in my life. I don't know how the fans will feel about that. They seem to like me going through it." When we first were introduced to Mimi Faust on reality TV, she was going through a lot. In Season 1 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, she was part of an infamous love triangle that brought a lot of drama and ratings to the standout series in the franchise. But as the years have passed, Faust moved away from such stress. She went from being in the middle of chaos to stepping to the side while fists flew so she could eat her food in peace. Eventually, a lack of drama contributed to her not being a part of the latest season of LHHATL, which she was fine with. And while she wouldn’t have a problem returning, she’s not bringing drama into her life for a check. “I’m happy” she tells ESSENCE when asked how she’s doing, a smile on her face. She’s in a good place personally (she’s reunited with Ty Young) and professionally and isn’t interested in going backwards.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO