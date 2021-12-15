Mac Jones (left thumb injury) wears new glove at Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH -- The absences at Patriots practice are piling up.

After having two players miss Tuesday's session, five players were not spotted at the start of Wednesday's session. Those players were: J.J. Taylor (COVID list), Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, Yasir Durant, Yodny Cajuste.

Winovich, Perkins and Durant are new absences. Perkins was limited Tuesday with an illness.

Also, Mac Jones was sporting a glove on his left hand, which is unusual. It's likely related to his left thumb injury that appeared on the injury report Tuesday. He was a full participant and we'll see what it says Wednesday.

The media did not get to see much, but the glove did not seem to have any impact on Jones throwing the football.

The Patriots will take on the Colts Saturday night in Indianapolis.

