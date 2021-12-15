Caller ID Leads To Guilty Verdict For NJ Man Who Dealt Fatal Fentanyl In PA

A drug dealer who sold lethal doses of fentanyl to undercover police officers was found guilty thanks in part to his caller ID, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Emilio Perralta, 20, of Newark, New Jersey, had his bail revoked after the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges on Dec. 9, according to the release.

Police were already attempting to catch Perralta by running an undercover operation in Aug. and Sept. 2019 when they were called to a fatal overdose on Williamsburg Road in Lancaster on Nov. 8 that same year, according to the release.

The 911 caller said the fentanyl came from a dealer who goes by the name “Rooster” and “Bucks," and puts his drugs in a bag with a blue paper sleeve labeled “DIABLO, according to the DA.

When Perralta was arrested on fentanyl delivery charges, he was found with 68 bags of fentanyl in blue wax paper sleeves stamped “DIABLO,” according the release.

During the trial Perralta claimed he didn’t go by or know anyone who went by "Buck," but confiscated cell phone later showed his caller ID was registered as “Bucks’s iPhone," as stated in the release.

“What we have shows you four separate occasions linked by one common component: the defendant,” Assistant District Attorney Christopher E. Miller said in his closing statement. “He was drug dealing on all four days and is the link between it all.”

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning its guilty verdict,according to the DA.

Judge Jeffery D. Wright presided over the trial and he will order Perralta sentence later, according to the release.

