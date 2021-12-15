WATCH: Kentucky man finds peace by playing piano in home destroyed by tornadoes

Following the devastating tornadoes that wiped out parts of Kentucky and eight other central and southern states on Friday night, a Kentucky man did what he knew how to best while trying to find peace in his completely destroyed home.

Whitney Brown posted a video to Facebook of her brother, Jordan Baize, playing the piano in his home that had been wrecked by tornadoes and no longer had a roof.

Baize played the uplifting song "There’s Something About That Name" by Gaither Vocal Band on his piano that had water damage and even some missing keys.

Brown said her brother lost everything in his home, and she noticed him playing the piano while she was trying to salvage items from his bedroom.

She called his talent a "God given gift" and said she was thankful that their family was all safe after the storms.

More than 75% of the town of Dawson Springs, KY was completely destroyed, leaving the town of about 2,500 people without a place to live. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that more than 70 people had died in the state and the number of deaths is expected to exceed 100. An estimated 50 tornadoes were reported across eight states.