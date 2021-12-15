Track By Track: Brian Fallon ‘Night Divine’

Andy Falco made his mark long ago as a member of jamgrass combo The Infamous Stringdusters, but with The Will of the Way—his first solo outing in 15 years—he reboots his musical mantra through a set of sincere, sentimental, lithe acoustic melodies. With help from a choice group of friends, including Guster touring collaborator and Marco Benevento trio member Dave Butler and Cody Kilby of The Travelin’ McCourys, he takes a winsome approach that’s consistently engaging. Songs such as “Silver Linings,” “Wings Upon Our Feet,” “Stones Unturned” and the title track share an unbridled optimism, wholly unfettered by cynicism, skepticism or mistrust. “I am ready to move on,” Falco declares confidently on “The Edge,” one of the set’s most driven songs. However, Falco’s facile fretwork is his not-so-secret weapon—he has long proved his might on the guitar, mandolin and lap-steel. (He also shows off his dexterity on piano and harmonica). As a result, the delicately defined arrangements are not only fully fleshed out, but also flush with a comforting caress that pervades the overall album. “Trigger,” for example, is a simple, soothing lullaby, with a gentle refrain that literally lulls its listeners to sleep. Falco’s calming vocals ensure plenty of wistful reflection as well, especially on “You Are Everything,” an unabashed love song stoked with abject devotion. While Falco may not totally feel the need to establish his own individual identity beyond his day job, The Will of the Way does make it clear that he possesses the necessary skill and savvy to pursue that possibility.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO