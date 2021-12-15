ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track By Track: Brian Fallon ‘Night Divine’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This is something that’s been in the back of my mind for a while. I’d been thinking about making this album for 10-15 years, although it also goes all the way back to when I was a kid,” Brian Fallon says of Night Divine, the collection of hymns and spirituals that...

The Guardian

Singer-songwriter Melanie: ‘Woodstock was unbelievably frightening’

Melanie remembers the day she busked in London well. The year was 1983 and the concert she was to play had been cancelled due to unsatisfactory ticket sales. So she was sitting with friends, drinking Pimm’s, when someone called to tell her that fans had congregated outside the Royal Albert Hall. “I thought, I’m just going to grab my guitar and go over there and sing,” she tells me by phone from her home in Tennessee. And so she did. The police arrived to move her on – and shortly thereafter, the headlines spun.
conwaydailysun.com

The Rolling Stones salute Charlie Watts at intimate jazz club gig

The Rolling Stones honoured their late drummer Charlie Watts with an intimate gig at Ronnie Scott’s in Soho this week. Sir Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74, reunited with former bassist Bill Wyman, 85, to salute the late sticksman - who passed away in August aged 80 - at a special concert hosted by Jools Holland.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
relix

Check Out Our December 2021 CD Artist Sampler

FOLLOW Relix on Spotify to discover new tracks from every issue!. Parquet Courts’ thought-provoking rock is dancing to a new tune. Sympathy for Life finds the Brooklyn band at both their most instinctive and electronic, spinning their bewitching, psychedelic storytelling into fresh territory, yet maintaining their unique identity. The...
relix

Andy Falco: The Will of the Way

Andy Falco made his mark long ago as a member of jamgrass combo The Infamous Stringdusters, but with The Will of the Way—his first solo outing in 15 years—he reboots his musical mantra through a set of sincere, sentimental, lithe acoustic melodies. With help from a choice group of friends, including Guster touring collaborator and Marco Benevento trio member Dave Butler and Cody Kilby of The Travelin’ McCourys, he takes a winsome approach that’s consistently engaging. Songs such as “Silver Linings,” “Wings Upon Our Feet,” “Stones Unturned” and the title track share an unbridled optimism, wholly unfettered by cynicism, skepticism or mistrust. “I am ready to move on,” Falco declares confidently on “The Edge,” one of the set’s most driven songs. However, Falco’s facile fretwork is his not-so-secret weapon—he has long proved his might on the guitar, mandolin and lap-steel. (He also shows off his dexterity on piano and harmonica). As a result, the delicately defined arrangements are not only fully fleshed out, but also flush with a comforting caress that pervades the overall album. “Trigger,” for example, is a simple, soothing lullaby, with a gentle refrain that literally lulls its listeners to sleep. Falco’s calming vocals ensure plenty of wistful reflection as well, especially on “You Are Everything,” an unabashed love song stoked with abject devotion. While Falco may not totally feel the need to establish his own individual identity beyond his day job, The Will of the Way does make it clear that he possesses the necessary skill and savvy to pursue that possibility.
relix

Steve Earle & The Dukes Welcome All-Star Ensemble for the John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert (A Gallery)

Steve Earle & The Dukes held their seventh annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert at the Town Hall in New York City. The event benefited the Keswell School for children diagnosed with autism and welcomed an all-star ensemble including Bruce Springsteen, Roseanne Cash, Willie Nile and Matt Savage, a young pianist who is also a student at the school.
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
upsetmagazine.com

Track by Track: Ricky Himself - Poser EP

Helping to usher in a modern era of pop-punk, Ricky Himself today (Wednesday, 8th December) makes his opening statement: the 'Poser' EP. Featuring his sass-packed breakthrough single 'I Know You Like Black Flag', collaborations with scene staple Mark Hoppus and Brooklyn up-and-comer Chloe Lilac, plus a number of other future hits, it sees the 25-year-old California musician offer up a proper introduction for what's to come. Here, he talks us through the release from front to back.
relix

Amazon Music Announces ‘The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special’

Today, Amazon Music shared that they’ll be streaming The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special on Dec. 22. The innovative virtual event features LCD Soundsystem hot off the heels of their sold-out 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, N.Y. Actor, comedian and writer Eric Wareheim (Tim & Eric) directs and...
kwit.org

Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track

Neil Young has never been, shall we say, neat and tidy. He may be a perfectionist, but the perfection he's after isn't in the realm of straight lines and clean takes. Young has always sought to perfectly capture a moment in time; a sound, a feeling. With his new album, Barn, he's captured all of that, plus one: a place. But who better to explain than Neil himself — who joins to take us through Barn track by track.
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
relix

Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog in Massive Deal with Sony Music Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment in what might turn out to be the largest transaction ever struck for a single artist’s body of work. In a press release shared by Sony, Springsteen noted, “I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place,” The legendary rocker went on to say, “During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artist and as a person. I’m thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the company and people I know and trust.”
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bob Dylan Gifts and Collectibles to Buy Online

Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in the spring of 1941, Bob Dylan is a living American legend. Over the course of his 50-plus year career, he’s not only released 38 LPs, a handful of books, he even received the Nobel Prize for Literature. His whip-smart commentary on the world around him made him an idol to the likes of Steve Jobs and the average lay person in the Sixties. And he remains as relevant as ever. While it’s impossible to track down all of the collectibles and gifts to get for the Dylan fan in your life, we found quite a few....
relix

Song Premiere: John Mayall “Can’t Take No More” (Feat. Marcus King)

John Mayall’s latest album The Sun is Shining Down is set for release on January 28th via Forty Below Records. The blues legend has enlisted a range of notable artists to join him on the record, including Mike Campbell, Marcus King, Buddy Miller and Jake Shimabukuro. Mayall notes that “each one of these special guests brings something unique to the album and our team works so well together. I think you can hear that chemistry in the music.” Mayall’s core band features Greg Rzab on bass, Jay Davenport on drums and Carolyn Wonderland on guitar.
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
