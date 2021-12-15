Click on the maps for larger view. The City of Corcoran is excited to team up with the Loretto Fire Department, and the Corcoran Lions for a citywide food drive and Toys for Tots collection. Donations will be accepted for Toys for Tots (new, unwrapped toys) as well as non-perishable food donations for Cross Food Shelf. Food donations and toys may be dropped off at the Ravinia Clubhouse during the drive at 6504 Carriage Way, Corcoran, from 6:30 pm on December 15 until approximately 7:45 pm. The route will also include the Abilene Lane, Buckskin Trail, and Larkin Road neighborhood at approximately 8:00 pm, and City Park from 8:30-9:30 pm. Please be aware times are approximate.

CORCORAN, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO