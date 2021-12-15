ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend tattoo studio holding ‘Toys for Tats’ toy drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Monolith Tattoo Studio in Bend is working with Toys for Tots for their annual toy drive -- and in their case, it's "Toys for Tats." Clients can donate a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging valued at $10+ to either of their locations by next Wednesday, Dec. 22, to receive a $25 Monolith token that can be used toward any tattoo appointment in 2022!
BEND, OR
actionnews5.com

Toys collected at Orange Mound toy drive stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An annual Orange Mound toy ministry is in jeopardy this year after toys were stolen that took a year to collect. Touched by an Angel Ministries holds food drives, engages with gang members, and collects toys each year for the most under-served Memphis neighborhoods. Founder Larry...
MEMPHIS, TN
WMBB

Thousands of toys collected by PCBPD for Cops ‘n Kids toy drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department stocked its headquarters with thousands of toys on Tuesday. The gifts arrived on two buses and will be dispersed to needy children in the area. Bay District Schools gave the police department a list of students that need Christmas gifts this holiday season.  […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
KVOE

Delane Toy Drive returning this weekend

Residents are encouraged to take part in an Emporia holiday tradition helping children served by two local agencies this weekend. The Delane Toy Drive returns Saturday night, involving the neighborhood of Delane, Darlene, Hillcrest and — brand-new to the event this year — Arrowhead Drive. Organizer Marlo Walburn urges people to donate, given the increased need across the area.
EMPORIA, KS
WGRZ TV

Boy with autism holds toy drive

He was able to give out toys for Christmas to other children with autism. Donte Naylor is known for going beyond the limit and that's what happened Saturday.
CHARITIES
myfox28columbus.com

More than 12,000 toys collected through Toys for Tots drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's tradition at ABC 6 and FOX 28 News, the annual Toys for Tots toy drive. Every year, we team up with the Marine Corps to bring toys to families in need across Central Ohio. Community members came out throughout the weekend...
COLUMBUS, OH
Journal Review

Annual toy drive brightens holidays

For the 28th year Operation Toy Box is collecting toys for needy families in the Montgomery County area. Operation Toy Box began with the help of Gloria and Dave Long working along with the Delta Theta Tau sorority. In 2020 the Crawfordsville Kiwanis Club took over the operation and is now in its second year of facilitating the annual toy drive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Minot Daily News

LeaderJacks plan toy drive

LeaderJacks, a student leadership organization at Dakota College at Bottineau, is holding a holiday toy drive supported by a bake sale to support teens and children affected by domestic violence over the holiday season. Gifts for teenagers are particularly needed this year, according to the college. Proceeds from the bake sale will also benefit the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue Project. The bake sale on campus will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and during the basketball game from 5-8 p.m.
BOTTINEAU, ND
WKRC

Metro to help with holiday toy drive

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is helping with a toy drive for the holiday season. Toys will be collected Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Oakley Transit Center and the Northside Transit Center. All donations will go to Hamilton County Job and Family Services, which will distribute the...
CINCINNATI, OH
KCBD

Carpet Tech collecting toys for Buckner in 18th annual toy drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until Dec. 18, Carpet Tech is collecting toys for Buckner Lubbock. This is the 18th year of the toy drive. If you buy one room of carpet cleaning, you will get another free with a donation of a new, unwrapped toy. Limit one free room of carpet cleaning per household. Other restrictions may apply.
LUBBOCK, TX
southpasadenareview.com

Firefighters Collect Toys for Annual Drive

First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The South Pasadena Fire Department, in cooperation with ABC7, CVS Drugstores and other Southland Fire Departments, is collecting toys for the annual “Spark of Love” Toy Drive. The toy drive provides toys and sports equipment...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
digmb.com

Toy Drive Continues After Grinch Raids Toy Donation Box

Ella's Enchanted Garden - a fancifully decorated East Manhattan Beach garden that attracts kids and families - seems like the perfect place to collect toy donations during the holidays. That's why - even after a Grinch stole donations from the front of the house - the toy drive is continuing.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KTAL

Caddo Parish to present toys to US Marines after Toys for Tots drive

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish will be making its presentation of toys collected during the Parish’s annual Toys for Tots holiday drive to the United States Marine Corps Thursday. The Parish of Caddo Administration and Commission will present the toys at Moffitt Porsche Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m.,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
corcoran.mn.us

2021 Corcoran Food and Toys Drive

Click on the maps for larger view. The City of Corcoran is excited to team up with the Loretto Fire Department, and the Corcoran Lions for a citywide food drive and Toys for Tots collection. Donations will be accepted for Toys for Tots (new, unwrapped toys) as well as non-perishable food donations for Cross Food Shelf. Food donations and toys may be dropped off at the Ravinia Clubhouse during the drive at 6504 Carriage Way, Corcoran, from 6:30 pm on December 15 until approximately 7:45 pm. The route will also include the Abilene Lane, Buckskin Trail, and Larkin Road neighborhood at approximately 8:00 pm, and City Park from 8:30-9:30 pm. Please be aware times are approximate.
CORCORAN, MN
uhclthesignal.com

COMMUNITY UPDATE: E.C.O. Toy Drive

UHCL’s E.C.O. Committee is sponsoring a toy drive through December 8. Drop off your slightly-used toys at a marked bin in the Center for Engagement, Teaching and Learning, the Recreation and Wellness Center lobbies, or at UHCL at Pearland. Toys will be distributed to children on Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at UHCL Hill.
PEARLAND, TX
thenewirmonews.com

Stuff an Ambulance toy drive underway

For the fifth straight holiday season, Richland County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) challenges residents to help the division Stuff an Ambulance with toys, clothing and other items for children. The annual toy drive benefits Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a national award-winning advocacy program that trains volunteers to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WTRF- 7News

New Wheeling toy drive remembers a lifetime of service

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we enter into the holidays, the Junior League of Wheeling is reminding us that generosity doesn’t end with the act of giving—it resonates for years to come. That’s why they’re inviting the public to donate new and unwrapped toys for their first Jenny Seibert Memorial Toy Drive. It’s in memory […]
WHEELING, WV

