The Phish bassist opens up on rehearsing for his first tour with Leo Kottke in 16 years and figuring out how to find “the fabric of the band.”. Rehearsing for this tour with Leo [Kottke] has been really fun—we’re piecing together some material from all three of our albums, sort of dabbling. And then we are working on some stuff that’s not on any of our albums. What I really like about bands, and maybe even duos, is when they have a certain sound that transcends whatever song they’re playing—a groove and a tonality and a sensibility. I call it the fabric of the band. There’s a certain flow.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO