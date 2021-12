Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey says the threats to local schools have got to stop, and those who are caught making them will face consequences. A school threat shut down St. Joseph High School early on Tuesday, but Bailey tells WSJM News at the time there had been threats at Lakeshore, Coloma, Watervliet, and New Buffalo in the last week. There was also a threat at Coloma again on Thursday. He said most of the time, the culprits say the threat was just a joke. That doesn’t make them OK.

7 DAYS AGO