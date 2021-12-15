Following court ruling, Montgomery County still recommends masking in schools

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Although the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the statewide masking-in-schools requirement , Montgomery County’s recommendation remains unchanged.

“Given the high level of transmission, we are still recommending universal masking for schools ,” said county Office of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Richard Lorraine.

Montgomery County’s guidance is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health, but it is only a recommendation. The final decision is up to each individual school district.

The high court ruled on the issue of the state’s authority to enforce a mask order, not on the effectiveness of masking itself.

Lorraine said most districts in Montgomery County are continuing with universal masking, but some are making masks optional.

He said parents in those districts need to decide what’s best for their children.

“In the absence of any difficulty, I would encourage parents to seriously consider continuing to mask even in those mask-optional districts, considering the high rates of infection that we currently have,” he advised, “and the fact that we expect that to probably continue pretty well into January.”

Under the county’s guidance, if there is a COVID-19 exposure, students do not have to quarantine if all involved were wearing masks. But if someone wasn’t wearing a mask, then quarantine will be required.

If a student is vaccinated, they will not be required to quarantine.