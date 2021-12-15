ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Expect From FedEx Stock As It Reports Q2 Results?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo likely post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. Revenue growth is likely to be led by its Express. and Freight segments, while operating margins may remain tepid, owing to the inflationary headwinds. Looking at FDX stock, our forecast indicates that FedEx’s valuation is around $326 per share, which is...

pulse2.com

FedEx Stock (FDX): $312 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) have received a price target of $312 from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) have received a price target of $312 from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck increased the price target from $305 while keeping an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
investing.com

FedEx Gains on Beating Q2 Estimates, Restoring Higher Guidance

Investing.com – FedEx stock (NYSE:FDX) jumped 6% in Friday’s premarket trading as higher shipping rates took the company’s fiscal second-quarter numbers well past analysts’ estimates. A top-up of $5 billion in share buybacks and the company’s restoration of earlier, higher, revenue guidance were also adding to...
Investor's Business Daily

Nike Stock Pulls Back Ahead Of Key Earnings Report; Fast-Growing MU Stock Sets Up Ahead Of Results

Micron Technology (MU) is trading near its 21-day exponential moving average as it trades underneath an 89.15 buy point. It's among a small group of companies set to report earnings in the coming week, along with Nike stock, which its firmly below its 10-week moving average after a low-volume breakout over a 174.48 buy point. [ibd-display-video id="7368689" width="50" float="left" top="false"…
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from Micron's Q1 earnings?

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Micron topped expectations in its Q4 but issued a sharp downside guidance for the current quarter. Its guidance for fiscal Q1 revenue is in the range of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion and EPS forecast is $2.00-2.20.
Zacks.com

ETF Set to Gain Post FedEx Solid Q2 Earnings

FDX - Free Report) delivered solid second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The courier company beat both revenue and earnings estimates. The parcel company lifted its financial outlook for fiscal 2022. Driven by impressive results, FDX shares climbed as much as about 5% in after-market hours. As a result, ETFs with the...
Zacks.com

Darden (DRI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DRI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 17, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8%. How Are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.43 per...
MarketWatch

Winnebago shares jump after record earnings

Winnebago Industries Inc. shares jumped 4.6% in Friday premarket trading after the motorhome and outdoor lifestyle company reported record fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income totaled $99.6 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $57.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.51 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.34. Revenue of $1.156 billion was up from $793.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.029 billion. Winnebago continued to gain recreational vehicle market share, reaching 13.3% for the three months through October. Gross margin was 19.8%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Winnebago has added a Marine segment to the results, which includes the newly-acquired Barletta boat business. Winnebago stock has run up 13.2% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.3% for the period.
freightwaves.com

FedEx fiscal Q2 results: Not perfect but good enough

It was not a world-beating quarter for FedEx Corp. But it was more than adequate to give analysts and investors hope that the worst of the staffing shortages and operating problems plaguing the company for months were mostly behind it. FedEx’s (NYSE: FDX) fiscal 2022 second-quarter results, which were announced...
freightwaves.com

FedEx posts decent fiscal Q2 results; Ground unit’s costs weigh

FedEx Corp. reported decent fiscal 2022 second-quarter results late Thursday, as higher-yielding volumes helped offset the ongoing cost drag of labor shortages at its FedEx Ground unit that have cut into operating margins. In addition, the board of the Memphis, Tennessee-based shipping and logistics giant (NYSE: FDX) authorized a program...
The Commercial Appeal

FedEx reports quarterly earnings that exceed analysts' expectations

Leaders of FedEx Corp. on Thursday said the company continues to face higher labor costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages, but that the situation is improving as the global shipping giant has managed to hire many more people in recent months. And the company reported quarterly revenue and earnings per share that exceeded analysts' expectations. ...
investing.com

FedEx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - FedEx (NYSE: FDX ) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. FedEx announced earnings per share of $4.83 on revenue of $23.5 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.27 on revenue of $22.41 billion. FedEx shares have risen...
Benzinga

Recap: FedEx Q2 Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:04 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FedEx beat estimated earnings by 12.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,911,000,000.00 from the same...
