Newell, SD

Newell girls defeat Lead-Deadwood

By Jason Gross, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood managed a total of only two points in the second and third quarters Tuesday night and fell 37-16 to Newell in a varsity girls’ basketball game played at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead. “We knew coming in, with our starting point guard...

www.bhpioneer.com

