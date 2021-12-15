Newell girls defeat Lead-Deadwood

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Bronc’s boys basketball defeated the Sturgis Scooper, 48-32, at the Edwin Petranek Armory on Tuesday in Belle Fourche. “I thought we did some really good things tonight, in the second half we really started to move the ball offensively, if I was counting, I might have to go to my second hand to the number of times we scored with less than ten seconds on the shot clock,” said Clay Pottorff, Belle Fouche’s head basketball coach. “We have been telling the kids that you can find shots anytime during the shot clock, we don’t need to rush a quick one, things open up when there are ten seconds left and the boys started to understand that tonight.”
