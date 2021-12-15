Newell girls defeat Lead-Deadwood

Seven seniors were recognized prior to Friday’s District matchup with the Killeen Kangaroos. The Tigers came out and played lockdown defense only allowing 6 points but struggled to get it going offensively. The Kangaroos took a 1-6 lead into the second quarter. The Tigers got going offensively led by Anna Beamesderfer to tie the game up 16-16 at the half. Killeen came out on a 7-0 run to start the 3rd quarter but the Tigers responded and battled back, but were still down 24 – 27 going into the 4th quarter. Belton battled foul trouble in the 3rd quarter but played great defense in the 4th quarter to jump out and regain the lead. The Kangaroos tried to foul late but the Tigers sealed the win with free throws. Final score was 38 – 34.

BELTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO