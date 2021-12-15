ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Brown: Christmas season always brings back great memories

By TERRY BROWN For The Pantagraph
Quad Cities Onlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough we try not to repeat mistakes and try to learn from them, some things we repeat and do over are just hard to break. We believe they will work the next time, but that seldom occurs. The results remain the same, and I bet we can all name a few...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
channelguidemag.com

Lifetime’s “People Presents: Blending Christmas” Brings the Bradys Back for the Holidays

Bring a bit of nostalgia into your Christmas plans this year by sitting down with People Presents: Blending Christmas, a story of family and love and … Bradys? Yes, this movie reunites a number of stars from The Brady Bunch, including Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen. The former Brady children play the extended family of a couple, Emma and Liam (Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell), who are discussing marriage. Liam plans on proposing over the holidays, but only if both of their families can be there. The families show up, but drama ensues, and the couple find themselves questioning their relationship. Now, both sides of the family must join forces to work together and get Emma and Liam back on the same page.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Christmas Cards#Twinkle Lights#Big Fish
WKDQ

We Have Your Soundtrack for ‘Christmas Lights Touring Nights’

We know that one of the best things about the holiday season is not only putting up your own Christmas decorations but also seeing everyone else's. It's a tradition for lots of families to hop in the car on a Saturday night and drive around town to see all the lights, inflatables, and other beautiful decorations around town.
Sheridan Press

'Tis the season: Holiday traditions bring comfort, joy, shared memories

SHERIDAN — Almost 40 years ago, Tina Davis started a holiday tradition that grew beyond what she’d imagined: She handmade a Christmas tree skirt out of a bedsheet, adding her children’s handprints and the year. She continued adding handprints as her family grew to include five children, placing the last...
SHERIDAN, WY
uticaphoenix.net

Dickens Christmas brings merriment back to Skaneateles

The Dickens Christmas celebration is back in Skaneateles, and it’s in person again this year. The event brings to life Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas Carol. This is the 28th year of Dickens Christmas, they start preparing for this event in May. One of the staples is the actors dressed as characters from the book; like the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, as well as Queen Victoria. And of course, Charles Dickens himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Weirton Daily Times

Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
Stillwater News-Press

Christmas parade brings back sense of normalcy to city

As the red sun dipped into the horizon, winter lights ignited Muskogee Avenue during the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Community Christmas Tree Lighting at Norris Park. Members of the community rode in floats, which included the Tahlequah High School Color Guard, NSU Cheer, Downed Bikers Association,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
williamsonherald.com

Lotz House to bring back Christmas Candlelight Tours

The Lotz House in Franklin will host a Christmas Candlelight Tour at the historic home Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The tour will showcase the decorations of the period from the 1864 Battle of Franklin, including fresh décor of pulled cotton, harvested nuts, fresh apples, magnolia branches and cut holly.
FRANKLIN, TN
NWI.com

Peteyville brings back the Christmas magic, giant inflatables and caroling dogs

HAMMOND — It's a Christmas miracle. A Region holiday tradition for more than three decades is again aglow, delighting visitors from far and wide. Peteyville, at 3033 Crane Pl. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, went dark last year because of concerns over the coronavirus. But the massive display of holiday lights, inflatables and homemade attractions — including a Ferris wheel filled with stuffed animals and a wisecracking Jack Frost telling Crypt Keeper-like Christmas jokes — is back, again lighting kids' faces with wide-eyed wonder.
HAMMOND, IN
Shropshire Star

Santa Safari brings Christmas fun for all the family

But this trip doesn’t just include Santa, there’s also the lions, elephants and giraffes. Oh, and don’t forget the dinosaurs. Santa Safari at West Midland Safari Park never disappoints. What’s better than a safari trip mixed with all the Christmas joy any family could possibly need? Not much, actually. Visitors...
LIFESTYLE
Lifehacker

11 of the Weirdest Christmas Traditions We Should Absolutely Bring Back

If a straight-up snitch like the Elf on the Shelf can become a holiday mainstay, literally anything can—and many stranger things have. I’m here to argue that the following activities, ideas, and traditions that were once annual winter traditions somewhere, can be again if we all believe hard enough. And believe, I do.
LIFESTYLE
CBS42.com

DeSoto Caverns bringing back ‘Christmas in the Cave’ this year

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Christmas season at DeSoto Caverns is in full swing and they know just how to celebrate. The park has traditionally held their “Christmas in the Cave” event, but cancelled last year’s program. This year, DeSoto Caverns is offering guests an opportunity to see their Silent Night laser light show and a holiday-themed walk through the cave.
derbyinformer.com

City bringing back Drive-thru Christmas event

You could say the city of Derby’s inaugural Drive-thru Christmas event was well-received in its first year. At one point, staff reported the line for the event (with the festivities taking place at Fire Station 81) wrapped all the way down Madison Avenue and around to the Dairy Queen located on K-15.
DERBY, KS
Republic

Beach Boys bring Christmas-themed show to Brown County Music Center

To hear Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mike Love talk, his upcoming area concert with the modern incarnation of The Beach Boys, with near-original member Bruce Johnston, could last forever. How else would you fit most of the classic hits — “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California...
BROWN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy