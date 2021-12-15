ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
moe. Bring Friends Together at The Capitol Theatre (A Gallery)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 10, moe. came to The Capitol Theatre for the first night of their only shows of December to bring fans and friends together before the long winter. The band were joined by a troupe of all-stars and longtime friends...

NYS Music

moe. Gets a Little Help from Their Friends at The Cap

Moe. welcomed an array of special guests to their Capitol Theatre shows last weekend in honor of their guitarist Chuck Garvey who was recently hospitalized due to a stroke. Special guests on Friday included Scott Metzger, Aron Magner, Warren Haynes, Shannon Lynch, & Emma Derhak (daughter of moe.’s very own bassist Rob).
ROCK MUSIC
JamBase

moe. Names Warren Haynes, Reid Genauer, Aron Magner & Others As Guests For Capitol Theatre Concerts

Warren Haynes, Reid Genauer and Aron Magner are among the guests for moe.‘s upcoming two-night run at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York this weekend. While moe. canceled most of their December shows due to guitarist Chuck Garvey suffering a stroke in November, the Buffalo-bred band decided to go ahead with The Cap shows on December 10 and 11 with a little help from their friends.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Indianapolis Recorder

Violinist brings ‘Fiddler’ to Walker Theatre

Kelly Hall-Tompkins spent 13 months playing the titular character in “Fiddler on the Roof” on Broadway, with several solo pieces written specifically for her. After her stint on the stage, the violinist worked with artistic directors from the production to record “The Fiddler: Expanding Tradition,” an album featuring her own arrangement of “If I Were a Rich Man” and other songs from the hit musical. Hall-Tompkins will bring “Expanding Tradition,” along with holiday favorites, to the Madam Walker Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The performance will also be streamed virtually at violin.org.
THEATER & DANCE
Beach Beacon

Capitol Theatre to welcome Rockapella Christmas

CLEARWATER – The Rockapella Christmas show will roll into town a few days before Santa Claus this year. The performance will be presented Saturday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. For their Christmas show, these a capella...
CLEARWATER, FL
Warren Haynes
Scott Metzger
relix

Steve Earle & The Dukes Welcome All-Star Ensemble for the John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert (A Gallery)

Steve Earle & The Dukes held their seventh annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert at the Town Hall in New York City. The event benefited the Keswell School for children diagnosed with autism and welcomed an all-star ensemble including Bruce Springsteen, Roseanne Cash, Willie Nile and Matt Savage, a young pianist who is also a student at the school.
MUSIC
relix

Carl Broemel Joins Futurebirds at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (A Gallery)

On Dec. 10, Futurebirds stopped by the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville where they were joined by My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel. The performance marked the first time the musicians got together to play tracks off their collaborative EP Bloomin’ live. Photographers Andrew Hutto and Zach Rolen and captured the...
MUSIC
Romesentinel.com

Holiday tradition continues at Rome's Capitol Theatre

Rome’s Capitol Theatre, 220 W. Dominick St., will present screenings of the 1946 Frank Capra-directed movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” on Friday, Dec, 17 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 and 7 p.m. “When the Capitol first showed this movie in 1947, the...
ROME, NY
relix

Check Out Our December 2021 CD Artist Sampler

FOLLOW Relix on Spotify to discover new tracks from every issue!. Parquet Courts’ thought-provoking rock is dancing to a new tune. Sympathy for Life finds the Brooklyn band at both their most instinctive and electronic, spinning their bewitching, psychedelic storytelling into fresh territory, yet maintaining their unique identity. The...
ROCK MUSIC
relix

The Hold Steady Perform at The Brooklyn Bowl (A Gallery)

After a nearly two-year hiatus, The Hold Steady returned with an unmatched passion and vigor during their four-night run at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City. “There’s reason to believe maybe this year will be better than the last,” the band wrote of the gig via socials. Photographer Marc...
BROOKLYN, NY
relix

Premiere: Chris Castino, Sam Bush and Chicken Wire Empire Offer Bluegrass Take on The Big Wu’s “Red Sky”

Chris Castino, The Big Wu’s frontman and principal songwriter, offers a new take on the band’s material with his forthcoming record Fresh Pickles. With time on his hands during COVID-19 lockdown, he worked with the Milwaukee-based group Chicken Wire Empire to record bluegrass arrangements of Big Wu songs. Castino also drew in some celebrated guest musicians, including: Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Tim O’Brien, Nick Forster, Keller Williams, Vince Herman and Andy Hall. Adam Greuel (Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, The High Hawks) produced the record with Castino and also adds vocals to a couple songs.
MUSIC
murrayjournal.com

Beloved ballet returns to Capitol Theatre for the holidays

Ballet West principal artists Emily Adams and Adrian Fry in “The Nutcracker.” (Photos courtesy of Beau Pearson) Ballet West’s most popular show and annual tradition, “The Nutcracker,” returns to the Capitol Theatre for live performances Dec. 4-26. It’s been two years since the holiday ballet was performed for a live audience, since COVID-19 shuttered entertainment venues in 2020.
THEATER & DANCE
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC

