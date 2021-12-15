moe. Bring Friends Together at The Capitol Theatre (A Gallery)

Chris Castino, The Big Wu’s frontman and principal songwriter, offers a new take on the band’s material with his forthcoming record Fresh Pickles. With time on his hands during COVID-19 lockdown, he worked with the Milwaukee-based group Chicken Wire Empire to record bluegrass arrangements of Big Wu songs. Castino also drew in some celebrated guest musicians, including: Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Tim O’Brien, Nick Forster, Keller Williams, Vince Herman and Andy Hall. Adam Greuel (Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, The High Hawks) produced the record with Castino and also adds vocals to a couple songs.
