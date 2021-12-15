moe. Bring Friends Together at The Capitol Theatre (A Gallery)

Kelly Hall-Tompkins spent 13 months playing the titular character in “Fiddler on the Roof” on Broadway, with several solo pieces written specifically for her. After her stint on the stage, the violinist worked with artistic directors from the production to record “The Fiddler: Expanding Tradition,” an album featuring her own arrangement of “If I Were a Rich Man” and other songs from the hit musical. Hall-Tompkins will bring “Expanding Tradition,” along with holiday favorites, to the Madam Walker Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The performance will also be streamed virtually at violin.org.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO