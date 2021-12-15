Sign up now: Buck or Die Majorette Training Camp, this weekend in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calling all dancers! Sign up now to train with two former Dancing Dolls, and gain the ultimate dancing experience.

The training camp is happening on December 17 and 18.

The training camp is open to both male and female dancers, ages 6 to 18.

The Showcase, which is open to the public, will be on Sunday, December 19, at Xavier University.

No experience is required and the price is $150 dollars per dancer.

For more information on how to sign up visit impacttickets.com .

