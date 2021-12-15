ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Bristol Myers drug wins first U.S. approval for Graft versus Host Disease prevention

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MglQG_0dNgYik300

(Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb Co’s Orencia on Wednesday became the first drug to win U.S. approval for the prevention of acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGvHD), a potentially fatal complication that could occur after a stem cell transplant.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the drug in combination with certain immunosuppressants for use in adults and children aged two and older who are undergoing stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor.

The disease, in which immune cells of the donor attack the recipient’s body, can be acute or chronic. The former could affect the gastrointestinal tract, skin and the liver, with symptoms likely appearing within weeks of the transplant.

In 2019, Incyte’s Jakafi had won the first U.S. approval for the treatment of aGvHD patients 12 years and older.

Orencia’s approval was based on real-world clinical evidence of the drug’s efficacy and results from a mid-stage study showing a combination of Orencia and immunosuppressive drugs boosted aGvHD-free survival rates.

Immunosuppressive medicines are generally used to treat the chronic form of the disease, whose symptoms could take months to appear after the transplant.

The FDA originally approved Orencia in 2005 for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis and later also cleared it for two other types of arthritis.

Bristol Myers’ shares were 1.9% higher on Wednesday, bucking broader market weakness.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital.But both drugmakers recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their therapies will be much less potent against omicron, which contains dozens of mutations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunosuppressive Drugs#Disease Prevention#Graft#Bristol Myers
Miami Herald

Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

Should national health officials consider taking the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the market following the latest warning that it is “not as safe” as the other two brands?. It might be time to consider its removal from the vaccine market because of its apparent propensity to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abatacept With Calcineurin Inhibitor for Prophylaxis of Acute Graft Versus Host Disease

Abatacept is also approved for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis, and moderate to severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis for children 2 years of age and older. The FDA approved abatacept (Orencia; Bristol Myers Squibb) for the prophylaxis, or prevention, of acute graft versus host disease...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Biogen and Eisai say EU regulatory committee adopted negative opinion for its Alzheimer's treatment

Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd said Friday an advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on its Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, known as aduhelm in the U.S. The company was seeking an authorization for the treatment in patients in the early stages of the disease known as mild cognitive impairment. "This decision is aligned to the negative trend vote of the committee in November 2021. Biogen will seek a re-examination of the opinion by the CHMP," said Biogen, referring to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Biogen shares slid 3% premarket on the news. The drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but that decision was viewed as controversial. Biogen in July requested a narrower indication -- the initial approval was for all people with the disease. Several members of the FDA's advisory committee that voted against the agency approving aduhelm quit in response, and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in July announced a federal investigation into the approval process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

New potential treatment for graft-versus-host-disease and other inflammatory disorders

A new study led by UC Davis Health researchers showed that blocking IL-6 and TNF cytokines provides a more effective approach to preventing life-threatening graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD), an inflammatory condition that develops in patients after their allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The study was published today in Blood. Allo-HSCT, a...
CANCER
hot96.com

U.S. FDA approves Eagle’s generic version of blood pressure drug

(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of Vasostrict, a blood pressure drug developed by Endo International’s subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc. In August, a Delaware federal court had ruled that Eagle’s proposed generic of Par Pharmaceutical’s best-selling...
HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Bristol Myers Inks Licensing Agreement for IMA401 with Immatics

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bristol Myers (BMY) has entered into a license, development, and commercialization agreement with clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Immatics NV for TCR Bispecific candidate IMA401. BMY shares rose 0.78% to close at $59.51 on December 14. Bristol Myers is a pharmaceutical company that designs, develops,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent GVHD in Cancer Patients

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved abatacept (Orencia) in combination with immunosuppressants for the prevention of acute graft-vs-host disease (aGVHD) in adults and pediatric patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor. Abatacept is the first drug approved for aGVHD prevention and incorporates real-world evidence...
CANCER
mymixfm.com

Bristol Myers enters up to $920 million deal with Immatics for cancer drug

(Reuters) – Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to spend up to $920 million for global exclusive rights to an experimental immunotherapy developed by Immatics NV, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the agreement, the companies will co-develop the therapy, IMA401. Cancer-focused drug developer Immatics will receive an upfront...
CANCER
biopharmadive.com

Bristol Myers returns to Immatics for a dual-targeting cancer drug

Bristol Myers Squibb has broadened an existing partnership with German immunotherapy developer Immatics, announcing on Tuesday morning plans to acquire rights to a cancer drug nearing clinical testing. Immatics will receive $150 million up front in exchange for access to its treatment, which is known as IMA401 and should begin...
CANCER
Phramalive.com

Bristol Myers Squibb and Kite Unveil CAR-T Successes in Lymphoma

Significant advancements in the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma are on the horizon. At the American Society of Hematology meeting, this weekend, both Bristol Myers Squibb and Kite Pharma presented promising data from CAR-T programs aimed at this disease. At ASH, BMS unveiled data that showed Breyanzi...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy