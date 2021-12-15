Former aerospace worker’s lawsuit accuses Pratt & Whitney and others of trying to hold down wages

A former project worker at an East Hartford engineering company has accused Pratt & Whitney and other aerospace businesses of enforcing an agreement to not hire workers in the industry to keep down wages.

The class-action lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in New Haven, follows by a week a federal charge against a former Pratt & Whitney employee who is accused of conspiring with suppliers to restrict the hiring and recruiting of engineers and other skilled workers to suppress wages.

David Granata, of Cranston, Rhode Island, said in his lawsuit that he was an employee of an East Hartford project engineering company from 2013 to 2018 and primarily performed work for Pratt & Whitney. He said the jet engine manufacturer and other employers enforced a deal to not hire former employees from as early as 2011 and extending to 2019.

A spokesman for Raytheon Technologies Corp., the parent company of Pratt & Whitney, said the aerospace and defense conglomerate would not comment.

Granata’s lawsuit cites six other companies and nine individuals as participants in what he described as a broad effort to hold down wages. The so-called no-poach agreement “was primarily orchestrated and implemented by senior managers and executives” and “involved promises and commitments not to solicit or hire one another’s employees,” he said.

His lawyer, David Slossberg of Milford, said no-poach agreements are illegal under anti-trust laws and he’s been investigating the no-poach allegations for several months.

“The damages need to be addressed,” he said. “The real impact is the suppression of labor costs, which is borne by employees themselves.”

Slossberg said that he’s not able to detail the damages. He said they would include what aerospace employees were paid vs. what they would otherwise have earned had the alleged labor market manipulation not occurred.

Engineers and others with a science background are in limited supply and high demand in the aerospace industry, commanding high salaries that are undermined by agreements between managers to refuse to hire, Granata’s lawsuit says.

Mahesh Patel of Glastonbury, a former director of global engineering services, was charged by federal authorities last week with enforcing an agreement to restrict hiring to suppress wages. Granata said Patel was among executives who participated in the no-poach agreement.

Patel’s lawyer declined to comment.

Patel is alleged to have said in a January 2017 email that failing to hire a “partners employee . . . is the only way we can prevent poaching and price war,” according to Granata.

Pratt & Whitney and QuEST Global Services, the East Hartford engineering company where Granata worked, imposed a “two-year tenure restriction” and hiring freezes to further restrict labor, the lawsuit said.

QuEst said in an emailed statement it “intends to vigorously defend against these allegations.”

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .