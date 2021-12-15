ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

O.J. Simpson Is A Free Man As Parole Ends Early

By King Tutt
 3 days ago

Source: Pool / Getty

According to attorney Malcolm Lavergne, O.J. Simpson is now “a completely free man,” after the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners per statute requirements. At a hearing on Nov. 30, Simpson was granted early discharge, which was ratified on Dec. 6.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted for murder in California and convicted in Las Vegas for armed robbery and  was granted early parole over the robbery conviction.

Related
Popculture

Major Update on O.J. Simpson's Legal Standing

O.J. Simpson is free. The Pro Football Hall of Famer who was acquitted of murder and convicted of armed robbery was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yok Smith said Tuesday, per the Associated Press. Simpson declined an interview, and his lawyer declined to talk about his plans.
NFL
The Independent

OJ Simpson released from parole two months early in kidnapping and armed robbery case

OJ Simpson is now a “completely free man” after authorities decided to discharge him from parole supervision two months early for good behaviour.A statement released by the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Division of Parole and Probation on Tuesday said Mr Simpson’s parole supervision, scheduled to finish on 9 February next year, ended early on 1 December instead.The 74-year-old former athlete’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told the Associated Press (AP) that “Mr Simpson is a completely free man now.”The statement said that on 30 November, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners held an “early discharge hearing” for Mr Simpson...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Nicole Brown's Sister Tanya Unhappy With O.J. Simpson's Early Parole Release, Hopes Hollywood Will Continue To Shun Him

Nicole Brown's sister, Tanya, is opening up about her feelings regarding O.J. Simpson's early parole release. She hopes the public, and especially those in Hollywood, will see the reasoning behind her response to the news. Article continues below advertisement. According to reports, Tanya believes Simpson doesn't deserve a second chance...
CELEBRITIES
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Radar Online.com

Scientologist Danny Masterson Adds O.J. Simpson's 'Dream Team' Lawyer Shawn Holley To His Defense Ahead Of Rape Trial

Danny Masterson has just added two powerhouse lawyers to his defense ahead of his criminal rape trial, and one of them was part of O.J. Simpson's "Dream Team." According to Tony Ortega's Underground Bunker, the That '70s Show star has recently hired well-known Los Angeles attorneys Shawn Holley and Philip Cohen to assist his existing lawyers Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum in helping prove his innocence in court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Nicole Brown's Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson Early Parole Release

An early end to O.J. Simpson's parole is bad news for the sister of his murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Tanya Brown told TMZ after Simpson's early parole discharge that she doesn't think the former NFL player deserves a second chance, especially not in Hollywood, where she thinks he will attempt to make a comeback.
NFL
