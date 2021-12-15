O.J. Simpson Is A Free Man As Parole Ends Early

According to attorney Malcolm Lavergne, O.J. Simpson is now “a completely free man,” after the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners per statute requirements. At a hearing on Nov. 30, Simpson was granted early discharge, which was ratified on Dec. 6.

O.J. Simpson was acquitted for murder in California and convicted in Las Vegas for armed robbery and was granted early parole over the robbery conviction.

See story here