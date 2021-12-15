Glastonbury hero dog saves baby’s life

A Glastonbury dog will get a second round of Christmas presents after he saved the life of his owners’ baby daughter.

“I’m going to have to go shopping again for him because I already gave him everything out of his stocking,” Kelly Dowling said Wednesday of her Boston terrier, Henry.

The outpouring of gratitude followed Dowling’s initial frustration and even anger toward the 30-pound pooch with the “battering ram head.”

Kelly and Jeff Dowling’s 9-month-old daughter had been sick with a cold. At an urgent care visit Sunday, the baby was started on antibiotics and a chest X-ray was scheduled for later in the week. On Monday night, Kelly said she had put the baby down in her crib, but Henry kept pushing the nursery door open due to a faulty latch. He would sniff the baby and then stand in the doorway, Dowling said, staring at her.

“I kept shooing him out, kind of angrily,” she said. “I had just gotten her to sleep and she wasn’t feeling well.”

Typically when Henry was rebuked he would slink away and crawl under a bed, but that night he persisted.

“He finally successfully woke her and she started to cry, but her cry was very strange,” Kelly said. “I went in ... I was furious with the dog, but then noticed she was very rigid and struggling to breathe. We tried suctioning her, but she started to turn a little blue.”

So the Dowlings rushed to their GMC Yukon with the baby and their 4-year-old daughter and drove like mad to Connecticut Children’s hospital in Hartford, the baby screaming the entire way and their older daughter saying at one point, “I think Daddy’s breaking some laws.”

At the hospital, staff cleared the baby’s airways and kept a watch on her. She is doing much better now, Kelly Dowling said.

Henry has been a guardian to his two girls.

“He’s not a fan of children,” Dowling said, “but he watches out for the girls. He goes where they go. He watches.”

“He’s a good boy,” she said.

Dr. Michele McKee, head of the emergency department at Connecticut Children’s, did not treat the Dowlings’ daughter, but said children are susceptible to many viruses other than COVID-19 that affect their respiratory systems, particularly during the colder weather.

Danger signs that signal a need for immediate medical attention include a struggle to breathe, sinking of the chest and a breathing pattern that prevents normal feeding, McKee said. Also, infants should be put down to sleep on their backs, with no pillows, blankets or loose items, she said.

