Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / Getty Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today.
Hard to believe that she’s already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties – often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs .
As we previously reported , it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia – an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.
“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing.
Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.
Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs , 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila , 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy , from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!
Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.
1. Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa Monica
Source:WENN
2. Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Sixth Annual “Art For Life” Benefit
Source:Getty
3. 2005 MTV VMA’s Hosted By Diddy
Source:Getty
4. Launch Party For OK! Magazine
Source:Getty
5. 6th Annual BET Awards
Source:Getty
6. Royal Birthday Ball for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs
Source:Getty
7. 2003 MTV Video Music Awards
Source:Getty
8. VH1 Big in 2003
Source:Getty
9. Birthday Ball for Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs
Source:Getty
10. Life Ball 2012
Source:Getty
11. Life Ball Welcome Party
Source:Getty
12. Opening Night For “The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop” Photo Exhibit
Source:Getty
13. The 77th Annual Academy Awards
Source:Getty
14. Sean P. Diddy Combs’ Surprise 35th Birthday Party
Source:Getty
15. Loon’s Self-Titled Debut Album Release Party
Source:Getty
16. Toya Wright Hosts Vanquish Lounge
Source:Getty
17. On The Run Tour After Party
Source:Getty
18. Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 Birthday Party
Source:Getty
19. Kim Porter attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Source:Getty
20. Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend “Fashion For Relief” Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics
Source:Getty
21. Haute Couture Fall-winter Versace 2002/03
Source:Getty
22. Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso
Source:Getty
23. Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films’ “Dope”
Source:Getty
24. United Against Ebola Benefit
Source:Getty
25. Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win”
Source:Getty
26. Diddy’s Annual White Party in LA
Source:Getty
27. 2017 Tribeca Film Festival – “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story”
Source:Getty
28. Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana Show
Source:Getty
29. Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
Source:Getty
30. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled
Source:Getty
31. Tom Ford New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
32. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles
Source:Getty
33. Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts Party
Source:Getty
34. Vanity Fair Aftershow Party
Source:Getty
35. P. Diddy Birthday Ball
Source:Getty
36. 77th Academy Awards – Kodak Theatre
Source:Getty
37. February 2018 – New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
38. Sean “P Diddy” Combs Royal Birthday Ball
Source:Getty
39. Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon
Source:Getty
40. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles
Source:Getty
41. “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles
Source:Getty
42. Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly Hills
Source:WENN
