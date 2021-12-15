ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees

By Matt Newton
 3 days ago

10 incoming Cavaliers signed to the UVA football program on the first day of the early signing period

On the first day of college football's national early signing period on Wednesday, ten incoming commits have officially signed to the Virginia football program.

Karson Gay - tight end (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Trey McDonald - linebacker (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Xavier Brown - running back (Lexington, Kentucky)

Sean Wilson - wide receiver (Brooklyn, New York)

Will Bettridge - kicker (Miami, Florida)

Stevie Bracey - linebacker (Atlanta, Georgia)

Davis Lane - quarterback (Lynchburg, Virginia)

Dakota Twitty - wide receiver (Columbus, North Carolina)

Devin Chandler - wide receiver (Huntersville, North Carolina) - Wisconsin transfer

Delaney Crawford - quarterback/athlete (Corona, California)

