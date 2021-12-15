ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified As Member of R&B Group The O’Jays

By J. Bachelor
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTf6D_0dNgXeAw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIqmp_0dNgXeAw00

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

A mystery four decades in the making has taken a chilling new turn, as DNA evidence confirmed – at least in part – what happened to Frank “Frankie” Little Jr, guitarist and songwriter for the legendary R&B group The O’Jays , authorities said.

|| RELATED: Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife ||

|| RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 ||

40 years ago, partial human remains were discovered in a garbage bag. On Tuesday (Dec 14, 2021), The Twinsburg Police Department in Ohio announced that DNA from relatives was used to help identify the remains found on February 18, 1982.

According to police, the specifics surrounding Little’s disappearance and death remain a mystery.

Little fought in the Vietnam War while serving two years in the US Army. His children include a daughter who died in 2012, according to a news release , as well as a son who has not yet been located or identified.

During his time with the group, Little penned several songs including “Pretty Words” and “Oh How You Hurt Me.”

The O’Jays released a statement to CNN, saying Little joined the group in their early years but returned to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio shortly after. They also noted that, after his departure, they hadn’t had much contact with him at all.

“He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and traveled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time,” read the statement.

“[We] wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story,” the statement continued.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email [ione_media_gallery src="https://wzakcleveland.com" id="4233660" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"Mystery" remains of homicide victim found in 1982 identified as those of former O'Jays guitarist Frank Little Jr.

Skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago have been identified as those of a guitarist who once played with the R&B group The O'Jays and also co-wrote a few of their songs, investigators said. Authorities used DNA and genealogical research to identify the remains of Frank "Frankie" Little Jr., which were found in a garbage bag in a wooded area behind a business in Twinsburg in 1982, said Summit County Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Frankie Little Jr.: John Doe found in trash bag in 1982 identified as one-time O’Jays guitarist

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Police in Ohio have identified partial human remains found nearly 40 years ago as belonging to one-time O’Jays guitarist Frank “Frankie” Little Jr. The Twinsburg Police Department announced Tuesday that cold case investigators, with the aid of genealogical research by the DNA Doe Project, had identified Little as the John Doe whose remains were found Feb. 18, 1982, stuffed into a garbage bag and dumped behind a now-defunct business on Cannon Road.
TWINSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#O Jays#The Us Army#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
insideedition.com

Sister of Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Told Investigators She Was 'Eaten by Wolves': Reports

The sister of a missing 5-year-old in Washington told investigators her sibling had been "eaten by wolves" and was "no longer around," according to published reports. Authorities began looking for Oakley Carlson on Dec. 6, after her school principal requested a welfare check on the child, reported KCPQ-TV, citing court records. The principal said she had not seen Oakley for months, and had heard the child's 6-year-old sister make disturbing comments about Oakley during a sleepover at the principal's home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Toddler dies after choking on a banana given by mom instead of his regular bottle

A toddler tragically died after choking on a piece of banana right before his bedtime. The 2-year-old boy was reportedly given two slices of bananas instead of his usual bedtime bottle by his mother on the night of his death. After giving two pieces of the fruit to her son, the mom left the room for no more than 30 seconds but on returning she was shocked to see her son choking on the banana.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
ACCIDENTS
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

77
Followers
185
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy