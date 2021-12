Kalee Dionne, a seasoned meteorologist based in Dallas, wrapped her last day at WFAA in December 2021. As this media veteran ventures into her social media management business, Pair’d Up!, she will be able to work with her husband and spend more time with her family. Kalee Dionne’s husband, Jonathan Pair, has supported his wife through the ups and downs of Dionne’s career and personal struggles. Dionne often credits him for being her pillar of support during the difficult times. While she lets her social media followers have glimpses into their family life, they want to know more about who Jonathan Pair is. So we reveal more about the meteorologist’s husband in this Jonathan Pair wiki.

