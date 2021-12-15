ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Suspect still at large after attempting to run over deputies during arrest, Lebanon DA says

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
A 34-year-old man tried to drive his pickup into Lebanon County deputy sheriffs who were trying to take him into custody, according to the district attorney.

Deputy sheriffs were attempting to arrest Victor Rivera on an active warrant Tuesday evening, according to Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf's office. Rivera resisted arrest and fled in a white Ford F-150 'Super Cab'.

As deputies were preparing to arrest Rivera, he directed his white pickup truck toward them to evade arrest.

"One Deputy discharged his firearm in Rivera's direction," the district attorney's news release states. "There after Rivera changed course and struck a building."

No deputies were hurt during the incident. Graf's office did not state where in Lebanon County this incident took place, or what charges Rivera was facing.

Rivera remains at large, with officials describing him as a dark-haired male, approximately 6 feet tall and medium build. Rivera's registration plate for his Ford truck is ZSX-3144.

The incident is under investigation by the Lebanon County Detectives Bureau.

Anyone with information on the incident or Victor Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or Lebanon County Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800. Electronic tips may also be submitted via email to Lebanon County Crimewatch at lebanonda.org.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

