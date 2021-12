Kalamazoo is known for so many things. We're the self proclaimed beer capital of Michigan and slowly becoming the self proclaimed marijuana capital of Michigan at the rate our dispensaries continue to pop up. Back in the early 1900's we were home to the legendary Gibson guitars, now home to Heritage guitars. There's lots of things to get into all over the city, but there are a few things that make us unique, along with our people.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO