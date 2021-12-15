ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cover-crop program application period open

By Angela Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Agriculture's cover crop program is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis. The program, Fall Covers for Spring Savings, has funding available for 100,000 acres in 2022 after the 50,000 acres available in...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastagnet.com

Educational Videos on Cover Crops

Cover crops, typically planted in the early fall, deliver a host of agricultural and conservation benefits. Citrus growers have found that cover crops reduce water demand, thus saving substantial irrigation costs. In addition, cover crops provide support to beneficial insects, which help reduce pesticide requirements. In partnership with the Contra...
AGRICULTURE
mybasin.com

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NEW STATEWIDE TOBACCO RETAIL LICENSE PROGRAM

PORTLAND, Ore. — The application for businesses to apply for the state’s new tobacco retail license is now available. The Oregon Department of Revenue opened the application portal for businesses to apply for a tobacco retail license on Dec. 1. By Jan. 1, 2022, retailers in Oregon must have a tobacco retail license to sell tobacco products and inhalant delivery systems – also known as “e-cigarettes” or “vape” – to consumers, per Senate Bill 587.
PORTLAND, OR
Bismarck Tribune

Applications accepted for 2022 specialty crop grants

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is accepting applications for 2022 grants to help promote specialty crops. The federal government defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops. Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

USDA Establishes Food Purchase Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week announced the establishment of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) that will award up to $400 million for emergency food assistance purchases of domestic local foods. Utilizing American Rescue Plan funds, these purchases will help to transform the food system and build back a better food system—one that is fair, competitive, distributed, and resilient because the purchases will expand local and regional markets and place an emphasis on purchasing from historically underserved farmers and ranchers. The awards will be made through non-competitive cooperative agreements with state and tribal governments.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#Farm Service Agency
whcuradio.com

Applications open Friday for Ithaca’s guaranteed income program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Applications open tomorrow for Ithaca’s guaranteed income program. Cash payments will be made to 110 unpaid caregivers, who will be selected randomly. The 450 dollar payments will be sent out monthly from a private fund, with a yearly amount totaling 54-hundred dollars. Mayor Svante...
ITHACA, NY
High Plains Journal

NRCS cover crop calculator is a tool for conservation planners, producers

The NRCS conservation practice standard – Cover Crop (340) supports using grasses, legumes, and forbs for seasonal vegetative cover. Cover crops can provide many soil health benefits such as reduced soil erosion from wind and water, increased organic matter content, improved water quality, reduced weed and pest pressure, and reduced soil compaction.
AGRICULTURE
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Applications being accepted for heifer program

The Western Montana Stockmen’s Association is seeking to build herds for 4-H and FFA youths by awarding heifers to lucky youths in Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula and Sanders counties. Applications are being accepted for the association’s heifer scholarship program, and submissions must be postmarked by Dec. 14.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
panolian.com

MSU research examines cover crop use with corn

Researchers at Mississippi State University looking at how to successfully use cover crops in corn production systems must develop strategies to overcome challenges unique to this row crop. Cover crops are plants grown outside of the normal cropping season mainly for conservation purposes. They often are terminated before the cash...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
njbmagazine.com

Applications Now Open for NJEDA Offshore Wind Tax Credit Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced that applications are open for the Offshore Wind Tax Credit Program as updated by the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act (ERA) and P.L. 2021, c. 160. With an overall budget of up to $350 million, the program provides tax credits, often up to 40-60% of the qualified capital investments made by a business in a qualified wind energy facility that will be employing at least 150 new, full-time employees.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lassen County News

LaMalfa announces USDA grants

Today the United States Department of Agriculture announced it is investing $5.2 billion in rural infrastructure projects across the country through their Rural Development Department. USDA Rural Development loan and grant programs expand access to high-speed internet, small business investments, and water and electricity projects. Two projects were awarded this...
YREKA, CA
newspressnow.com

USDA announces Kyle Wilkens as Rural Development state director

President Joe Biden announced Kyle Wilkens was appointed and sworn in as the United States Department of Agriculture rural development state director for Missouri. “As USDA continues to improve the lives of Americans each day in positive ways, we welcome these talented individuals to advancing our shared mission,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Each of them will add to the experienced, dedicated and growing team throughout the department.”
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

USDA studying agricultural producers

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no more than ten minutes to complete, the questionnaire asks participants for demographic and basic farm information.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

No-till and cover crop systems cut costs and save soil

No-till/cover-crop systems are proving their worth in Redwood County, Minnesota, where corn and soybean growers who practice no-till and plant cover crops reported a net profitability in 2018 of nearly $113 per acre, while conventional-till producers earned a net return of just $5.25 per acre. While yields under both management...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Students help show parents the benefits of cover crops

Students help show parents the benefits of cover crops. Photo: Elijah Brandl and Ag Instructor Mark Cournoyer explain the cover crop test plot on the Brandl farm to field day participants. A cover crop project involving students, businesses, and a farmer-led watershed group is helping the next generation of farmers...
AGRICULTURE
talkbusiness.net

Research finds positive cover crop impacts to soybean yields

Arkansas is one of the top soybean producing states and new research may have found a method for improving crop yields. A three-year study conducted by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station shows that cover crops can improve yields in soybean fields. The study also answers a lingering question about wheat-double-crop systems.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cover crop lessons from four Midwest farmers

At the Soil Management Summit in Mankato, Minnesota, farmers shared their mistakes and successes planting cover crops on their farms. Take these lessons learned to help strategize your cover crop management in 2022. Joe Breker, North Dakota. Breker farms in the southeastern part of North Dakota, in the shadow of...
MANKATO, MN
kmaland.com

Farmers receive direct-aid payments

Farmers who applied in November for Wisconsin Farm Support Program payments will soon see direct deposits in their bank accounts or checks in the mail. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has been reviewing the 20,000 applications it received at the end of November. That’s an increase from 2020 when more than 15,200 farmers applied for the program’s first round of direct-aid payments.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy