Local Opinion: My parents followed all the rules. Now I could be forced to self-deport at 21

Re: the Dec. 11 letter "Biden said he'd end pandemic." Regarding the letter “Biden said he’d end pandemic” [Dec. 11], I understand and commiserate with the author’s frustration with the seemingly endless continuation of the COVID pandemic but find her logic of placing the blame on President Biden quite flawed. I acknowledge the importance of the former president’s Operation Warp Speed in developing a vaccine but how can you hold the sitting president accountable when approximately 30-40% of our fellow citizens refuse to use it? Yes, candidate Biden said he would take responsibility for the pandemic, which he has (i.e., vaccine distribution and mandates) and would “end this” but not only is there a significant minority refusing the shot, which both presidents have received, but now even the Senate has blocked a bill mandating vaccinations for large employers. I sympathize with you but feel your anger and blame are woefully misplaced. Like the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water… The responsibility now lies with American citizens themselves. I got my shot. Respectfully.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO