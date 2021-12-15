ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Local Opinion: My parents followed all the rules. Now I could be forced to self-deport at 21

tucson.com
 3 days ago

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The arrival of first semester finals is a stressful time for any college student. That’s especially true if you’re pre-med, when every exam feels like it will make or break your future. But in my case, it does. My grades don’t...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are keeping me from the American dream

This month, I’m submitting my undergraduate application to the honors college at Arizona State University. That’s where I hope to study political science and eventually become a Constitutional lawyer. But instead of dreaming about my future, I couldn’t be more stressed out. In a few short years, I’ll be forced to leave Phoenix, where I’ve […] The post I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are keeping me from the American dream appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Tips to Help Keep Your Teen Out of Racial Language Trouble

Public racial bigotry among high school students is on the rise. Parents can influence their children in a way that keeps them out of racial language controversies. Effective conversations about race will reinforce that even those of different racial groups have legitimate thoughts, feelings and preferences. Across America, an epidemic...
KIDS
tucson.com

Letter: Americans themselves should end pandemic

Re: the Dec. 11 letter "Biden said he'd end pandemic." Regarding the letter “Biden said he’d end pandemic” [Dec. 11], I understand and commiserate with the author’s frustration with the seemingly endless continuation of the COVID pandemic but find her logic of placing the blame on President Biden quite flawed. I acknowledge the importance of the former president’s Operation Warp Speed in developing a vaccine but how can you hold the sitting president accountable when approximately 30-40% of our fellow citizens refuse to use it? Yes, candidate Biden said he would take responsibility for the pandemic, which he has (i.e., vaccine distribution and mandates) and would “end this” but not only is there a significant minority refusing the shot, which both presidents have received, but now even the Senate has blocked a bill mandating vaccinations for large employers. I sympathize with you but feel your anger and blame are woefully misplaced. Like the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water… The responsibility now lies with American citizens themselves. I got my shot. Respectfully.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
wyso.org

Opinion: I want my mom to see her grandkids for Christmas. Travel bans make it tough

Last month, I flew from Lusaka, Zambia — my homeland — back to Washington, D.C., where I now work. It was my first trip to the country in a year and a half. It was invigorating to go home. So much had changed. Everyone was excited about the peaceful election of a new president — people were calling it "a new dawn." And I got to spend time with my mother. I missed her cooking so much, especially her dry fish stew, and we got to chat together under the cool shade of her avocado tree.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tucson.com

Local Opinion: The time for migrant solidarity is now

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. International Migrants Day is Dec. 18, as declared by the United Nations. The day marks an opportunity to increase public awareness of the underlying causes of global migration and of the difficult and painful experiences of those migrating. Many Tucsonans,...
IMMIGRATION
tucson.com

Letter: Men On Reproduction & Abortion

Re: the Dec. 15 letter "Human embryo observations" and "Abortion in 2022." Mr. Holm: Technology can monitor fetal development, but it cannot keep a fetus alive before 22 weeks. You did not like the description of fetal development, but that doesn’t change the reality of human biology. What is mean-spirited, contemptible, and ignorant is forcing women to bear a child they do not want.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#Honors College#Visas#College Student#The Cato Institute#The University Of Arizona#Indians#American
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Which states don’t tax Social Security?

THIS might be an unpleasant surprise – but some states may tax your Social Security benefits. Starting January, the average 2022 Social Security benefit will go up by $92 - from $1,565 to $1,657 a month. This is because the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is set to climb to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy