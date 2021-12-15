Local Opinion: My parents followed all the rules. Now I could be forced to self-deport at 21
The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The arrival of first semester finals is a stressful time for any college student. That’s especially true if you’re pre-med, when every exam feels like it will make or break your future. But in my case, it does. My grades don’t...
This month, I’m submitting my undergraduate application to the honors college at Arizona State University. That’s where I hope to study political science and eventually become a Constitutional lawyer. But instead of dreaming about my future, I couldn’t be more stressed out. In a few short years, I’ll be forced to leave Phoenix, where I’ve […]
The post I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are keeping me from the American dream appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Pignanelli & Webb: The Christian world is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Even non-Christians recognize Jesus as a moral philosopher whose teachings and example provide guidance on how humanity should live. But it is also interesting to apply the teachings of Jesus to the public policy problems that beset...
Public racial bigotry among high school students is on the rise. Parents can influence their children in a way that keeps them out of racial language controversies. Effective conversations about race will reinforce that even those of different racial groups have legitimate thoughts, feelings and preferences. Across America, an epidemic...
Re: the Dec. 11 letter "Biden said he'd end pandemic." Regarding the letter “Biden said he’d end pandemic” [Dec. 11], I understand and commiserate with the author’s frustration with the seemingly endless continuation of the COVID pandemic but find her logic of placing the blame on President Biden quite flawed. I acknowledge the importance of the former president’s Operation Warp Speed in developing a vaccine but how can you hold the sitting president accountable when approximately 30-40% of our fellow citizens refuse to use it? Yes, candidate Biden said he would take responsibility for the pandemic, which he has (i.e., vaccine distribution and mandates) and would “end this” but not only is there a significant minority refusing the shot, which both presidents have received, but now even the Senate has blocked a bill mandating vaccinations for large employers. I sympathize with you but feel your anger and blame are woefully misplaced. Like the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water… The responsibility now lies with American citizens themselves. I got my shot. Respectfully.
We receive a lot of questions by email, and we can’t possibly respond to all of them. We do use the emails to produce new columns based on the general questions. Occasionally an email presents a specific situation that we’ll address in a column by itself. Today is just such a column.
Last month, I flew from Lusaka, Zambia — my homeland — back to Washington, D.C., where I now work. It was my first trip to the country in a year and a half. It was invigorating to go home. So much had changed. Everyone was excited about the peaceful election of a new president — people were calling it "a new dawn." And I got to spend time with my mother. I missed her cooking so much, especially her dry fish stew, and we got to chat together under the cool shade of her avocado tree.
The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. International Migrants Day is Dec. 18, as declared by the United Nations. The day marks an opportunity to increase public awareness of the underlying causes of global migration and of the difficult and painful experiences of those migrating. Many Tucsonans,...
Re: the Dec. 15 letter "Human embryo observations" and "Abortion in 2022." Mr. Holm: Technology can monitor fetal development, but it cannot keep a fetus alive before 22 weeks. You did not like the description of fetal development, but that doesn’t change the reality of human biology. What is mean-spirited, contemptible, and ignorant is forcing women to bear a child they do not want.
New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
THIS might be an unpleasant surprise – but some states may tax your Social Security benefits. Starting January, the average 2022 Social Security benefit will go up by $92 - from $1,565 to $1,657 a month. This is because the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is set to climb to...
A number of changes to Social Security payments can be expected next month, including more money. 70 million retired and disabled Americans can expect benefits next year. 9 out of 10 people ages 65 and older are recipients of Social Security benefits. This makes up 33% of the elderly population.
North Carolina is the latest state to try out a pilot Universal Basic Income program. 100 people will have a chance to receive $500 per month for 12 months. This is happening in Durham, North Carolina as part of the StepUp Durham program. The program is an experiment to see...
DUE to the pandemic, millions of dollars have been added to child care relief programs to help families. One program in Texas is offering $500 child care vouchers for families with up to three children, totaling $1,500. Problem is, providers are saying that parents aren’t taking advantage of the situation...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
Joe Biden this month took another step toward the removal of the controversial postmaster general Louis DeJoy, even as the Trump-era appointee continues to make his mark on the embattled postal service, rolling out new plans to slow down delivery and close postal stations around the country. DeJoy, a Republican...
SCOTUS will soon hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade currently protects a person's right to seek an abortion with limited government intervention. 12 states' lawmakers have prepared bills that would completely ban abortions in Roe v. Wade is...
