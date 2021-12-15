ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Mayor Purzycki Shares Announcement from New B&M Meats About Company’s Choice of Wilmington for Expansion, Diversification

wilmingtonde.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew jobs will help with ongoing revitalization of Seventh Street Peninsula. Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to share the following announcement from the Delaware Prosperity Partnership and New H&M Meats, a leading manufacturer of sandwich steaks and chicken steaks in the Northeast United States, about the company’s planned expansion to Wilmington’s...

www.wilmingtonde.gov

