EXCLUSIVE: A Chakraverse limited edition NFT collection, based on Indian superhero Chakra The Invincible, is being launched later this month to celebrate what would have been the 99th birthday of its co-creator Stan Lee. The collection will feature 7,000 uniquely generated Chakraverse art pieces based on the characters from the comics, which were created by Lee witth Sharad Devarajan and Gotham Chopra a decade ago, spanning cartoons and comic books. “I have always been fascinated by Indian culture. It’s so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I’ve written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I’ve...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO