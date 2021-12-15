ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

20 Cozy Loungewear Sets You Can (and Should) Live In

By Andrea Navarro
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cozy loungewear sets have gotten us through too many WFH days and warm nights in to count, and we're not stopping now. With cooler temps...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

Here's the Jewelry We're Copping in the Sales

When you're in the midst of sales season, it can feel like it'll never end. Sales on all sides offer rising discounts and inventory. But wait until they all fizzle out and you're left wondering why everything feels so expensive again. We know that feeling all too well, which is why we approach sales season with precision nowadays. You need to go into the season knowing what you want to cop and where you want to cop it from. Right now, we're into our jewelry on sale phase.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Rebecca Minkoff Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rebecca Minkoff knows what works. After all, the designer's eponymous clothing and accessories brand has remained relevant for 13 years, from the iconic Morning After Bag that put her on the map to merging fashion with technology in the past few years—a testament to the innate sense that she just “gets it.”
SKIN CARE
KDVR.com

29 Advent calendars you should buy right now (warning: spoilers)

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re eagerly anticipating Christmas day and you’re looking for a fun way to count down to it, consider one of these exciting and cool Advent calendars that will make every day in the lead-up to Christmas a special one.
SHOPPING
Glamour

43 Christmas Outfits That Won't Make You Look Like an Extra in a Holiday Movie

Christmas outfits can be treacherous territory. It's a thin line between holiday cheer and looking like the kooky aunt in one of those Christmas movies about a career-driven woman who falls for a tree farmer upstate. Start searching for holiday dresses online, and you'll soon find yourself being flooded with random ads for nonsense like “Matching Christmas Outfit Family.”
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loungewear#Matches Fashion#Outdoor Voices#Nordstrom Nordstrom#Nordstrom Shopbop
Us Weekly

This Cardigan Made All of Our Fuzzy Sweater Dreams Come True

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A sweater can be made out of many different types of materials. It all depends on the yarn that’s used, which can make all the difference in the feel of a sweater. You can choose your typical yarn that many companies rely on, or you can elevate the knit by reaching for something that’s more unique.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
Glamour

24 Amazon Jewelry Finds That You’ll Want to Wear Every Day

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Breaking news: Amazon jewelry pieces are the real deal—and we really mean that. The ’Zon's become quite the fashion hub, and now you can find high-quality metals (hello, white gold and sterling silver!) and high-end pieces to add to your jewelry collection too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Glamour

28 Winter Dresses for Women You Won’t Mind Wearing in the Cold

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We love an outfit repeat as much as the royals, but it’s easy to fall into a style rut amid bitter temps. That’s where winter dresses for women can help. Having an arsenal of low-effort pieces (looking at you, turtleneck sweater dress) is key if you want to keep your outfits fresh and your getting-ready process as easy as possible.
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Men’s Long Sleeve Shirts To Wear This Winter

Summer’s long gone at this point. While that might be depressing for the kind of guy who rocks a tee, flips, and a pair of swim trunks all summer long, the cold-weather dressers are coming out of the woodwork and layering on their favorite scarves, jackets, beanies, and long sleeve shirts for men. Long sleeve shirts are great first and foremost because they keep you warm. Yeah, they might be a bit more constricting than your favorite warm-weather tee, but it’s totally worth it when you’re not losing shivering. Long sleeves are a no-brainer in terms of jackets, hoodies, and sweaters,...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Cable Knit Sweaters for Men

There’s nothing that exudes comfort quite like a cable knit sweater. With its warm and inviting feeling and textured goodness, a cable knit sweater for men is basically the clothing equivalent of a cinnamon roll. Cable knit sweaters are also stylish, too, owing to the fact that they’re a classic piece that’s been around for a very long time. The origins of the modern cable knit can likely be traced back to the Aran sweater, a wool pullover first worn in the islands off the coast of Ireland. Of course, over the years the traditional Aran sweaters have taken on...
APPAREL
SPY

The 19 Most Stylish Men’s Bomber Jackets for Guys Trying To Keep Cool in Cold Weather

Some of the best bomber jackets of 2021 were just recently released, but bombers have been around for decades. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes, and while the style has evolved from its high-altitude origins, it actually hasn’t changed that much. In the early days, these flight jackets proved so easy to wear (and so easy on the eyes) that pilots started wearing them during their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket (that’s its...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Men’s Dress Shoes Right Now and How to Find Your Perfect Pair

With the world slowly reopening, a sense of returning to daily life and normalcy won’t be far behind. We’ll have to sideline the sweats, hang up the comfy hoodies, get a much-needed haircut (hopefully) and try to right the ship. While some thrive in their work-from-home atmosphere, others are excited to dress up and look their best again. Just as every house needs a foundation, a solid outfit stands upon a good pair of dress shoes. The best men’s dress shoes are versatile, comfortable and durable. They’re items worth investing in, especially when you find a pair you like. But the...
APPAREL
SPY

The 15 Best Men’s Joggers to Sport For Lounging & Exercise

If we could sum up men’s fashion in the past year with just a single article of clothing, there is no doubt in our minds that it would be the ever-so-classic pair of joggers. Dressing up, or getting dressed at all, became a rarity last year. Now that we’re going out and strutting our stuff again, we still don’t really want to leave the house without wearing a comfy pair of the best men’s joggers. Sorry, not sorry. With that said, it’s time to finally take those loose, old sweatpants off and trade them in for a refined, cozy pair of joggers. Now,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
In Style

Amazon Has All the Comfortable and Affordable Loungewear You Need for Winter Hibernation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As we head into the coldest months of the year, now is the time to break out your favorite loungewear sets and slippers. If your collection could use a refresh this year, look no further than Amazon's fashion section. The retailer has an entire department dedicated to comfortable and trend-forward cozy clothes, and we found best options for $60 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Esquire

Give Yourself (or Someone Else) the Gift of Cozy with These Discounted Slippers

Sometimes you have to think of yourself around the holidays. If you're looking for a cozy addition to your winter wardrobe, now is the time to add some Greys slippers. Huckberry has marked down some of the brand's best by 25 percent just in time to give yourself something nice to wear Christmas morning. Ok, so if you still have other people to buy gifts for, these are a good idea for that, too, but we like the idea of picking up a little piece of self-care before the big day.
SHOPPING
Mental_Floss

Bedsure’s Cozy Throws and Heated Blankets Are on Sale for Today Only—and You Can Still Get Them in Time for Christmas

With only two weeks left in the holiday shopping season, it's crunch time if you’re still searching for the perfect gift to get someone on your list. If you're still hunting for last-minute presents that'll arrive in time for Christmas, Bedsure’s best-selling throws and heated blankets could fit the bill, especially now that they're on sale on Amazon.
SHOPPING
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy