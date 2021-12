This holiday season feels a bit more "normal" than the last, with COVID-19 related restrictions on mobility essentially nonexistent and many Americans engaging freely in travel, recreation, and holiday shopping. More than two-thirds of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, most students have resumed in-person learning, and the economy, as a whole, is booming. Still, collective anxiety levels remain uncomfortably high as still-elevated levels of COVID-19 cases and deaths have kept the virus a central consideration for many households. Additionally, consumers are no longer receiving stimulus money, and inflation is at its highest in decades. How will these crosscurrents impact spending over the 2021 winter holidays? Will pandemic-era shopping trends continue to prevail, or will we see new wrinkles in the retail sector this year?

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO