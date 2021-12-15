ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River City Girls 2 Gets Awesome New Trailer Ahead Of Summer Release

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver City Girls 2 had a very quirky, offhand reveal back at E3 in the Summer thanks to Limited Run Games, and it made another appearance in today's Indie World with a new gameplay trailer. Developer WayForward has given...

www.nintendolife.com

