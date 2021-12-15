ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Mayoral Candidate Meets With GOP Strategist Roger Stone

By Ryan Welton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U71i5_0dNgTNwB00

Oklahoma City mayoral candidate Carol Hefner has confirmed to News 9 that she met Tuesday night with Republican strategist Roger Stone.

Hefner said that Stone reached out to her.

She added that the two met for a couple of hours at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

"He actually called me to meet. I did not reach out to him, but the call was welcome," Hefner told News 9 anchor Karl Torp.

"I was honored that he came in to request a personal meeting. It was quite fruitful," she said.

Stone has worked on the campaigns of Republican politicians including former Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. He also worked on campaigns for Jack Kemp and Bob Dole.

Stone was convicted in 2019 for obstructing an investigation into former President Trump's 2016 campaign. The president commuted that sentence in July 2020, days before Stone was scheduled to report to prison.

