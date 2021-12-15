Tale from the Crypt

See feature review. Available Dec. 17 in theaters. (R) First-time feature writer/director Lauren Hadaway and a ferocious lead performance by Isabelle Furhman combine for a creepy character study of toxic competitiveness that falls just a touch short of completing its protagonist’s journey. Furhman plays Alex Dall, a college freshman who tries out for the school rowing team, and immediately throws herself into a drive to be the best. Hadaway generally avoids overt markers for what’s behind Alex’s psychology, besides a history of self-cutting and an on-the-nose anecdote about her drive for academic achievement in high school. Indeed, there’s a welcome lack of focus on the “why” behind Alex’s intensity, which allows the simple reality of her existence to capture our attention. While Furhman captures the intensity with which Alex approaches every aspect of her life, Hadaway supplements with a rich sound design featuring the self-talk that takes Alex out of moment-to-moment living, and a sharp visual sensibility that starts from the very first overhead shot of Alex in a solo craft, its rotation resembling a compass searching for its north. The primary relationships, however—including Alex’s fellow freshman (Amy Forsyth) and her physics TA (Dilone)—are a touch thin by comparison, and though that’s likely a feature not a bug in the story of someone who’s primary relationship is with the version of herself that she always imagines is better than the one she is now, that puts a lot of weight on what she ultimately learns from the experience. That ambiguity is equal parts compelling and frustrating, but most of what comes before justifies the journey. Available Dec. 17 at Broadway Centre Cinemas and via VOD. (R)

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO