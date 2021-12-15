ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Preparing Your Dog for Visitors

tippnews.com
 3 days ago

Whether expected or not, it’s important to prepare your dog for visitors to prevent any problems. When the doorbell rings, does your dog lose his mind with anxiety or wag his tail with anticipation? Whether you are having friends over, holiday guests, or an outdoor BBQ, party planning involves your dog,...

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CatTime

Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You

Kneading is when your cat alternates their front paws in a rhythmic fashion on a soft, squishy surface. Cats knead on beds, on soft blankets, and sometimes, they knead their humans. Here are five possible reasons why your cat needs to knead. The post Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
kidsinthehouse.com

6 Main Benefits Of Getting A Dog For Your Kids

There is no doubt that any child will surely have a lot of fun with a pet dog they can play, cuddle and interact with. Pets have been scientifically proven to have numerous health benefits for children. A well-trained, happy, and healthy family dog serves as a companion to your kids and provides them with unconditional love. Dogs are not only man's best friend but can be your kid's best friend too! Here are six main benefits of getting your kids their own pet dog.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Tipp City, OH
Newsweek

15 Best Gifts For Your Dog

Your favorite canine needs holiday gifts, too! We found 15 of the best gifts for your dog from toys to a comfy looking couch and more.
PETS
mediafeed.org

The ultimate gift guide for your favorite dog parents

Dog lovers are a different breed. We all have a few dog parents in our lives who love their fur babies like their children. With the holidays rolling around, it’s a perfect time to get them gifts that celebrate the bond between human and pooch. Some of these gifts are more for the human, but some will appeal to man’s best friend. If you can snag a decent photo of your loved one’s dog, you can truly take some of these gift suggestions to the next level. Let’s check out some great gifts for dog lovers that all come in under $100.
PETS
furniturefashion.com

Keep Your Dog Happy and Healthy

Here is some of the coolest pet furniture designs that will not only serve the purpose of spoiling your favorite companion, these unusual designs will also add some pizzazz to your home. We all love our dogs, cats and birds and love the pleasure that these wonderful animals give to us.
PETS
wcsx.com

Video: Seeing Your New Dog

If you needed something to lift your spirits today, we have that for you!. Watch as this little kid meets his new dog for the first time.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Tugs#Playtime#Bbq
windermeresun.com

Drying Dog/Some Things Are So Unexpected That No One Is Prepared For Them

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
PETS
whole-dog-journal.com

Teach Your Dog Hand Signals

My just-turned 14-year-old dog Otto has lost most of his hearing. Our communication is very limited now. He can no longer hear me tell him what a good dog he is or how much I love him. True, I can shout these things at him, and speak them right into his adorably fuzzy ears, but a loving tone just isn’t the same when you have to raise your voice, or someone is speaking to you with their lips on your head! But thank goodness we have hand signals so I can help him understand what I want him to do.
PETS
carolinasportsman.com

Keep your hunting dogs safe with tracking collars

While rabbit hunting last year Erik Stout realized one of his best beagles was not running with the pack. His GPS tracking monitor showed the dog was more than 300 yards from the pack – and not moving. “I knew something was wrong,” Stout said. He followed the...
ANIMALS
lowerbuckstimes.com

Get your dog licensed

Dog owners can purchase their 2022 license from the Bucks County Treasurer’s Office. State law requires that all dogs 3 months and older be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. An annual dog license is $8.50, or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounts.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

How to prepare your garden for next season

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had many unexpected social benefits, among them making workplaces more flexible, increasing support for local businesses, and an increased interest in at-home hobbies, including gardening. At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, it was estimated thatmillions of peoplebegan seeking advice on how to plant vegetables, flowers, and other seeds at home. In fact, sales for seed distributorsblossomed to as much as 20 times the average. Ultimately, gardening was listed as the second most popular lockdown activity, with respondents finding gardening beneficial for their mental health, offering a sense of stability, simplicity, and stress relief during the turbulence of a global pandemic. Many others appreciated gardening not only as an excuse to go outdoors but also because it encourages creating a self-dependent food source amid ravaged grocery store supplies.
GARDENING
Jalopnik

Don't Do This With Your Dog

So first off, I have to give credit where credit is due. My husband consistently sends me crazy Reddit videos and threads of insanely stupid things people do in their cars, or in the shop … it’s how we speak to each other. This video was one of those exchanges, where a dog appears to be ‘driving a Tesla down a public road. And now, I’m left with a lot of questions and some theories as to what’s actually happening.
PETS
gbnewsnetwork.com

How Are You Preparing for The longest Vacation of Your Life?

How much time and effort did you put into planning your last big vacation – days, weeks, months?. In this week’s episode of Real Wealth® Weekly, Heather Lindsley, of Guided Path Financial Services & Retirement Planning, brings us Financial Professional Eszylfie Taylor, who shares some great tips on how to pinpoint your retirement goals and what you might need to get there.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy