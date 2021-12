YEREVAN -- Neighbors Turkey and Armenia have announced that they will appoint special envoys on mending relations that have been strained for decades. Yerevan and Ankara have never established formal diplomatic ties. Turkey, a key regional ally of Turkic-speaking Azerbaijan, has kept its border with Armenia closed since the 1990s, due to what it said was Armenia's occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO