India

Cabinet decision on semiconductor chips manufacture will boost RD, help fulfil dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

neworleanssun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Union cabinet's decision on designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India would encourage research and innovation, boost manufacturing and help fulfil the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. PM Modi tweeted, "Today's Cabinet decision on semi-conductors...

www.neworleanssun.com

birminghamnews.net

Centre's policies under PM Modi helped Indian economy bounce back faster than other countries after COVID pandemic: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the economic policy measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the past two years helped India's economy to bounce back faster than other countries after the COVID-19 pandemic. "When the whole world was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
u.today

India PM Modi to Make Final Call on Cryptocurrencies

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is going to express his final thoughts on the new regulatory framework that the Indian government has been developing in order to properly regulate the $3 billion industry. Previously, the draft of the future bill was finalized by the finance ministry of the country, but...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

PM Modi calls on Indians to make three resolutions for the country: Swachhta, Srijan, efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): While inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Indians to make three resolutions for the sake of the country: Swachhta (cleanliness), Srijan (creation) and continuous efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). In his address to those gathered at...
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

Omicron: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs, take decision on booster dose

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to administer booster doses to the eligible population in the country in wake of emerging cases of new variant of COVID-19, Omicron and said that he should chair the meetings of all chief ministers to take stock of the situation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Anurag Thakur
Person
Narendra Modi
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK businesses see 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as an opportunity to do business in India

New Delhi (India), December 15 (ANI): The majority of corporate representatives from the UK feel that the business environment is improving in India, and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers greater opportunity for economic engagement between the two countries, UK-India Business Council said in a report on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
neworleanssun.com

Govt approves implementation of PMKSY for 2021-26, to benefit 22 lakh farmers

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for 2021-26 with an outlay of Rs.93,068 crore that aims to benefit about 22 lakh farmers including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers in the country. Addressing...
INDIA
neworleanssun.com

India needs evolution: PM Modi calls for preserving heritage buildings while moving towards technological upgradation

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Stating that India needs evolution and not revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to preserve heritage buildings while moving towards technological upgradation. Addressing the inauguration of the All India Mayors' Conference, PM Modi said, "We should believe in evolution. India does not...
INDIA
neworleanssun.com

Chidambaram slams Centre over vacant posts in central univ, IITs, IIMs

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha that over 10,000 teachers' posts are vacant in Central Universities, IITs and IIMs, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the central government, saying that this is a "year-end gift from the government.
EDUCATION
#Economy#Rd#Ani#The Union Cabinet#Union Information#Ib#Rs
ZDNet

India to throw billions at creating semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem

The government of India on Wednesday approved a deal that will see the nation put ₹2,30,000 crore, around $30 billion, behind a plan to turn India into a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. Broken down, ₹76,000 crore has been slated for creating a so-called semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem, with fabs...
INDIA
neworleanssun.com

Ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft to India: French Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Assuring full commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Friday said that Paris is open and ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft upon India's request. She made these remarks during a conversation with Dr Mohan Kumar, Chairman of research and...
INDIA
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
neworleanssun.com

Omicron driven third wave in India likely to peak in Feb: Covid Supermodel Panel

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Daily COVID-19 caseload in India that is currently around 7,500 infections is expected to increase once the Omicron starts displacing Delta as the dominant variant, informed members of the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee and predicted the third wave in India early year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanssun.com

Home Secretary to hold Covid review meet with UTs today

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI) Amid fears of B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant or Omicron, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will hold a review meeting on Covid-19 with Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday afternoon. Sources in the Home Ministry told ANI that it is a "regular review meeting on Covid-19" which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
neworleanssun.com

Putin's aide says Russia, India, China summit may take place in near future

Moscow [Russia], December 16 (ANI). Russia's Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said that the summit of Moscow, India and China can be held in the near future emphasising that the topic of cooperation among these three countries was addressed during the Putin-Xi meeting held on Wednesday. Ushakov, summarising the virtual...
POLITICS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday. Nagaland state’s top elected official Neiphiu Rio ordered...
INDIA

