Harvard professor didn't lie about China ties, lawyer says at U.S. trial

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (Reuters) - A lawyer for a Harvard University professor charged with concealing his ties to a China-run recruitment program accused U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday of "inventing something out of nothing" as the closely watched trial got underway. Jurors heard opening statements from prosecution and defense lawyers in the...

Former Harvard chemistry chair to stand trial for allegedly hiding ties to China

The former chair of Harvard’s Chemistry Department will stand trial in Boston beginning Tuesday for allegedly concealing his ties to the Chinese government. Nanotechnologist Dr. Charles Lieber was charged nearly two years ago with allegedly making false statements to the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health about research funding he received from the Chinese government. The case has put American researchers on edge, as foreign funding — specifically from China — has come under increased scrutiny from the Justice Department.
Charles Lieber
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators gave final congressional approval Thursday to a bill barring imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor, overcoming initial hesitation from the White House and what supporters said was opposition from corporations. The measure is the latest in a series intensifying U.S. penalties over China’s […]
China Hawks Don’t Understand How Science Advances

What do we mean, exactly, when we refer to a piece of technology? The answer will help determine whether the United States can maintain its technological superiority over China. Technology takes three distinct forms. It’s an embodied tool, like the pots, pans, or oven in a kitchen. It’s written instruction, like patents, blueprints, or a cake recipe. And it’s process knowledge—the irreplaceable, hard-won practical experience that’s too difficult to write down. Replicating Grandma’s cheesecake is hard, even when you’re working in her kitchen and following her exquisite notes. Unfortunately, in its competition with China, the U.S. is protecting its pots and recipes while putting legal pressure on the cheesecake experts within its own borders—thereby limiting the country’s ability to create new intellectual property. This is a worrisome sign that U.S. authorities are failing to understand something important: The most useful technology is not intellectual property in the form of written documents, but the unwritten knowledge in people’s heads.
Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia

An engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor has been arrested on charges of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agent but who was actually an undercover FBI employee, the Justice Department said Thursday.The FBI conducted an undercover operation against John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of South Dakota after he was fired from his job for security violations and because he had been identified as a potential insider threat, federal officials said.As part of the investigation, over an eight-month period beginning in March 2020, Rowe traded more than 300...
DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
