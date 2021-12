During an appearance on “The Chuck Shute Podcast”, vocalist Biff Byford of British heavy metal legends SAXON was asked to recount a “good story” involving the members of METALLICA. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “Back in the day, METALLICA, they supported us. [We played at] the Whisky [A Go Go] club [in West Hollywood in March 1982]. On that night, Ozzy [Osbourne] came to see us. I think we were out having dinner or something before the gig or doing something. And METALLICA was setting up on stage. And I wasn’t there. I was there later for their show, but I wasn’t there [when they were setting up]. And I had a huge electric fan there in front of me, and I think METALLICA asked if they could use it, and our tour manager said ‘No.’ So they didn’t use it. They didn’t talk to us for a long, long time because of that. [Laughs]”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO