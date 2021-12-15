ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBI imposes Rs.1.8 crore penalty on PNB

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (India), December 15 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed Rs.1.8 crore monetary penalty on Punjab National Bank (PNB) for 'deficiencies in regulatory compliance'. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated December 15, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs.1.80 crore...

