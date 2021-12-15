ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Ringo Starr, And More Star In Video For George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA veritable who’s who of comedians and musicians including Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Ringo Starr, and more have gathered together to create the first official music video for George Harrison’s iconic “My Sweet Lord,” taken from All Things Must Pass. The video begins with Mark...

Ringo Starr, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen Among Many Friends Lending A Little Help

After 50 years, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” finally gets its first official video, and not without a little help from a lot of friends. In the star-packed effort directed by Lance Bangs and exec produced by Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison with David Zonshine, the new “My Sweet Lord” video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as “metaphysical special agents” searching for something that can’t be seen. Sending them on the mission: Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill himself.
Forgotten 45: New Video for “My Sweet Lord”

Well it’s not truly “forgotten” but I thought it would be cool to share that just over 51 years since its release, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has its first official video. An all-star cast came together for the clip, which stars Fred Armisen...
Ringo Starr surprised to learn Drake streamed more than The Beatles

Sir Ringo Starr was surprised that The Beatles' streaming figures are nowhere near Drake's. The iconic Liverpool band's drummer opened up about how proud he is of the legacy of the 'Let it Be' hitmakers in a new interview about the Disney+ docuseries 'The Beatles: Get Back'. And the 81-year-old...
New Recognition For Memorial Plaque To Session Maestro Nicky Hopkins

The memorial plaque that marks the childhood home of the late, hugely revered session keyboard player Nicky Hopkins has won further official endorsement. It has now been accepted for inclusion by Google Maps in its delineation of the local area, in the London borough of Ealing, in west London. The...
Ringo Starr’s Asbury Park concert debut canceled

ASBURY PARK — Former Beatle Ringo Starr was scheduled to make his concert debut in Asbury Park this spring at the Paramount Theater on May 31, but that will not be happening now. According to the Asbury Park Press, the show has been canceled by show promoter A.M. Productions because...
Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
