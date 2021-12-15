ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea January Transfer Hint Regarding Unvaccinated Players

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint regarding his January transfer plans.

With less than a month to go until the winter window opens, Chelsea could look to make additions to their squad.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' game against Everton, Tuchel has dropped a transfer hint when asked about signing unvaccinated players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHzB0_0dNgSbLi00
IMAGO / PA Images

The German coach was asked whether he would change his transfer strategy to sign only vaccinated players due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He replied:“I don’t think so because where would this end? Vaccination is still a free choice.

We are still free people, adult people. Everybody needs to make his choice. It is strange, crazy times. We need to be very careful. It has not gone so far here at the moment with us that we discussed the vaccinations"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRoCU_0dNgSbLi00
IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The head coach continued to hint that he is happy with his current Chelsea squad and may not dip into the market next month to add to his team.

He said: "We are not in talks right now that we bring in players because we trust our squad and hope that we can bring all players back and be in full strength, then we have a strong squad and a good atmosphere to protect. This is where we are right now.”

Chelsea may be forced to look for defensive reinforcements in the window as Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are all able to talk to clubs regarding a summer move after their contracts expire.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#German
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

'One of the Best' - Wolves Boss Bruno Lage Delivers Verdict on Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has hailed Chelsea as 'one of the best teams in the world' ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash despite the Blues recent run of form. Chelsea have fallen to third in the table after dropping points in two of their last three league matches, losing to West Ham, beating Leeds United and then drawing 1-1 to Everton on Thursday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
572
Followers
5K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy