ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers and running back James Conner couldn't keep the ball rolling after a Pro Bowl year to kick off his time as a starter. Conner spent his first four years in the NFL with the Steelers. During that time, he played 50 games, including 33 starts,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Legend Has Telling Comment About Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joe Greene isn’t a fan of Ben Roethlisberger calling it a career after this season. Greene appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” and confirmed that he hopes Roethlisberger doesn’t retire. “I hope not,” Greene said. “I like Ben. I’ve...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pitt#Cardinals
profootballnetwork.com

Is James Conner or Chase Edmonds playing today vs. the Lions? Latest injury update on Cardinals running backs

Arizona Cardinals running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds are both dealing with ankle injuries heading into Week 15. Conner’s injury kept him out of a few practices this week, but he was able to log a limited practice on Friday. Edmonds’ injury has kept him since Week 9, but he’s been able to practice this week. Will either Conner or Edmonds be able to suit up against the Detroit Lions this week, and what can fantasy football managers expect if they don’t?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds Return, James Conner Likely In Detroit

Chase Edmonds spent more than a month on the sideline watching his teammates battle without him since suffering an ankle injury Week 9 in San Francisco. The starting running back is healthier now and should return Sunday against Detroit, a game the Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth with a victory for the first time since 2015.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy RB Injury Report Week 15: James Conner, Tony Pollard, Leonard Fournette updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical RB injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

James Conner or Chase Edmonds Start/Sit Week 15: Will Edmonds lead the charge?

The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the hottest teams in football but are coming off a loss last week to the Los Angeles Rams. As they look to bounce back and keep pace for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they’re welcoming back running back Chase Edmonds. What should fantasy football managers expect from Edmonds and James Conner in Week 15?
NFL
fantasypros.com

James Conner (ankle) officially active in Week 15

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Conner was limited in practice this week with an ankle issue, but all systems go for Sunday's game. In the last six weeks, he's scored the second-most fantasy points among all running backs. Chase Edmonds was activated from the injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game against the Lions, limiting Conner's fantasy upside for Week 15. Detroit ranks 29th in DVOA against the rush and has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to fantasy backs this year. Despite Edmonds returning, Conner is a rock-solid option and 12th among all running backs in the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 15 Injury Report: James Conner, Broncos backs likely to play in week of uncertainty

It took just over three months into the season, but COVID finally crashed headlong into the NFL season, and it did so at the untimeliness of junctures for Fantasy managers trying to navigate the postseason in their leagues. The Week 15 slate will stretch almost into midweek as a result of rescheduled contests. Naturally, there are still plenty of unknowns regarding the status of multiple players for the trio of rescheduled games that will unfold Monday afternoon and Tuesday evening, along with the usual array of conventional injuries at play for Sunday's 11 contests.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy