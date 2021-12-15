Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Conner was limited in practice this week with an ankle issue, but all systems go for Sunday's game. In the last six weeks, he's scored the second-most fantasy points among all running backs. Chase Edmonds was activated from the injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game against the Lions, limiting Conner's fantasy upside for Week 15. Detroit ranks 29th in DVOA against the rush and has allowed the most receiving touchdowns to fantasy backs this year. Despite Edmonds returning, Conner is a rock-solid option and 12th among all running backs in the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO