Deshaun Watson’s legal situation has not been taken care of yet. Despite this uncertainty, Watson’s agent doesn’t sound too worried about his playing future. “We’re pretty confident how this thing plays out,” David Mulugheta said. “He’s super confident in how it plays out. He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He will be when he gets back on the field. He’ll continue to have an all-pro and phenomenal career moving forward.”

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO