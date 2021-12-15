ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Olave and Thayer Munford named first-team AFCA All-Americans

By Phil Harrison
Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Two more Ohio State players have been named first-team All-Americans, and it comes from the American Football Coaches Association, one of the five publications recognized for consensus All-American honors. Receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Thayer Munford are the latest to be honored.

Any OSU player that gets their name on any of those five lists (AP, Walter Camp, FWAA, AFCA, or Sporting News) receives a tree planted in their honor in Buckeye Grove. It is the first time either have been named as a first-teamer by any of the five consensus publications, and it sure would have felt a little weird to not have these two appearing in Buckeye Grove.

Chris Olave forged his own path at Ohio State after signing with the Buckeyes as only a 3-star prospect in the 2018 class. He splashed on the scene that year as a freshman in the Michigan game and took off from there. He is now the OSU career leader in touchdown receptions with 35, and was a part of a three-headed attack in the receiver room in 2021. The two-time first-team all-Big Ten Conference selection had personal bests in receptions (65), yards (936), and touchdowns (13) in 2021.

Munford came back for a fifth year this season after taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded to college athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped anchor an offensive line that led the country in yards per game (551.4) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg). He started a whopping 44 games in his career and played in 56 over his entire time in the scarlet and gray.

Congrats to both and we look forward some landscaping being done in their honor soon.

