Gifts being delivered Saturday

I tell you what... Christmas sure is different today than it was when I was a kid. I was doing good if I saw Santa at the mall. He wasn't here there and everywhere we turned. In fact, seeing Santa has become so commonplace that my very perceptive daughter started noticing differences when she was only about five and wanted answers. I had to explain they are all helpers and Santa is at the North Pole this time of year but drops in from time to time. When you see the real Santa, you'll know.

