Gifts being delivered Saturday

By Jacob Wagner
grandcoulee.com
 4 days ago

The Trees of Sharing gifts will be delivered Saturday, December...

www.grandcoulee.com

newschannel6now.com

Angel Tree Program delivers gifts to children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office spent the day delivering Christmas gifts for their annual Angel Tree Program. With the help of many others, 48 children will have gifts to open on Christmas that they would not have had otherwise. To the people involved, it means a lot.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
wtoc.com

Salvation Army delivers gifts, food to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual event to give back to those in need during the holiday season. The Salvation Army in Savannah distributed food, toys, clothes, and gifts to thousands of local community members on Friday. They were able to do this thanks to the help of residents who...
SAVANNAH, GA
WVNews

Names being read at Gift of Light Ceremony

The names of those that were being memorialized at the Gift of Light Ceremony were read for those in attendance. Each light in the memorial garden was lit to represent someone's loved one.
#Charity
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Postal Service delivers gifts through Operation Santa

CLEVELAND — The delivery professionals at the U.S. Postal Service are on a mission to help make kids’ holiday wishes come true. Operation Santa delivers holiday happiness to kids sending wish lists to Santa. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10. Letters can be adopted from uspsoperationsanta.com. December is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Show Your Kids a Photo of Santa Delivering Their Gifts in Your Home

I tell you what... Christmas sure is different today than it was when I was a kid. I was doing good if I saw Santa at the mall. He wasn't here there and everywhere we turned. In fact, seeing Santa has become so commonplace that my very perceptive daughter started noticing differences when she was only about five and wanted answers. I had to explain they are all helpers and Santa is at the North Pole this time of year but drops in from time to time. When you see the real Santa, you'll know.
RELATIONSHIPS
cbslocal.com

Santa and Mrs. Claus Deliver Gifts To Fallen CPD Families

Santa got a police escort, as his motorcade made a stop at Macy’s on State Street Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus picked up gifts to deliver to the families of officers killed, or seriously injured, in the line of duty.
ADVOCACY
wcbi.com

Starkville store owner delivers gifts to families in the community

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- Kids in Starkville crossed a few items off their Christmas wish list. One store owner got into the giving spirit and handed out gifts to the community. ” Thank y’all have a merry Christmas,” said Ora Nickels. Giving gifts…with a smile. Nickles is the owner...
STARKVILLE, MS
wfxl.com

Georgia Power partners with Santa to deliver gifts early this year

Two Albany locals were surprised Thursday afternoon when Santa came to town to personally to deliver gifts. Thursday afternoon at Byne Memorial Baptist Church, Georgia Power employees from The Citizens of Georgia Power Albany Volunteer Chapter, came together to fulfill what they call their Legacy Project. Georgia Power volunteers put...
ALBANY, GA
tn.gov

MCCX Staff Collect, Deliver Over 3,000 Angel Tree Gifts

WARTBURG – Staff from the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) spent the day delivering thousands of gifts to local school children earlier this week. Several hundred wrapped gifts were taken to the Morgan County Head Start and over 3,000 more were delivered to the Morgan County School System’s Central Office. The gifts will be given out to students who’re enrolled in the Angel Tree program.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
westernslopenow.com

Mutual Aid Volunteers Deliver Gifts & Carols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Grand Junction Mutual Aid’s “Senior Engagement Project” will deliver Christmas gifts and sing carols to the Beehive Homes Assisted Living facility on December 17 at 10:00 AM at 2395 H Road. This volunteer group will provide gifts to 28 different facilities, serving a total of 1,540 residents in the Grand Valley during this Christmas season.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thevistapress.com

North Island Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts

North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids across San Diego County. The credit union recently donated over 200 new toys and gifts to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Holiday Life Changers program. Credit union volunteers were also on hand during the event to help wrap and organize gifts for the kids and assemble holiday meal baskets for Club members and their families.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
41nbc.com

Community Church of God hosts gift giveaway Saturday

You can go to the church at 5555 Bethesda Avenue at 9 a.m. and register for the free gifts from the church’s Walmart store. Once you register, the church will give you a bag to fill with gifts. There are items for children and the family. Senior Pastor for...
MACON, GA
wwnytv.com

Santa for Seniors program delivers gifts across county

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Santa made the rounds across Jefferson County for seniors on Wednesday. Volunteers from the county’s Office for the Aging piled their cars full of gifts to deliver all over the county for this year’s Santa for Seniors. Local radio station Z93 helps out.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
counton2.com

Santa rides his Harley to deliver gifts to children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We all know Santa rides a sleigh as he delivers gifts, but in the Lowcountry, Santa rides a Harley as he delivers gifts and helps bring a smile to children’s faces. Wednesday, Santa dropped the reins of his sleigh and picked up the handlebars...
CHARLESTON, SC

