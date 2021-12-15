ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Kelp Yarns Are Coming to a Garment Near You

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ve8Ec_0dNgPjIt00

Click here to read the full article.

Promising seaweed yarnmaker AlgiKnit has resurfaced after four years of fine-tuning, fund-raising and development with new digs and a first reveal of its kelp-based yarn .

The Brooklyn-based company — founded in 2017 by Fashion Institute of Technology alumni Tessa Callaghan and Aleksandra Gosiewski and Pratt Institute alum Aaron Nesser — has been in full expansion mode counting investments from Horizons Ventures and Fashion for Good, among others.

More from WWD

Kelp powers AlgiKnit’s yarns and is advantageous as an alternative to synthetics for its highly renewable and regenerative properties (growing up to two feet a day under ideal conditions, all without the inputs needed for conventional agriculture). The company’s yarns are said to boast greater functionality and lower environmental footprints than conventional fibers with an array of uses in footwear, accessories and clothing .

Morrisville, N.C., will be the home of AlgiKnit’s new innovation hub, the company revealed Wednesday. Counting a storied textile tradition as part of the state’s Research Triangle — or bustling metropolitan center of the Piedmont region — the hub will have close proximity to research, testing facilities and expertise, giving AlgiKnit a supposed leg up to sustain its momentum. (Two of its cofounders, Callaghan and Gosiewski, were named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30″ list.)

“We know consumers need more cost-competitive, environmentally sound material options that perform as well as conventional materials,” said Nesser, cofounder and chief technology officer of AlgiKnit. “The yarn we’re producing today has the look and feel of the natural fibers consumers are familiar with, plus all the makings of a no-compromise conscious material.”

Callaghan, AlgiKnit cofounder and chief executive officer, called the expansion “an important next step for AlgiKnit’s growth” citing its mission to foster a carbon-neutral, toxin-free future in fashion.

Beginning in early 2022, the team will scale production of its eco-conscious kelp yarns for “global brands,” the company said, without providing details.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Indochino Going Into Women’s Wear, Expanding Retail Reach

Click here to read the full article. Indochino is going into the women’s business. The Vancouver-based men’s made-to-measure brand will launch its first women’s collection next year. Although women have gone to Indochino to be fitted for their custom clothing, they have been used to patterns created for men. But now, they’ll be have patterns created just for them.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 “We know that many women are looking for well-tailored custom clothing that doesn’t cost a fortune and there simply isn’t a custom women’s wear brand comparable to Indochino on the market,” said Drew...
RETAIL
WWD

Maxbone’s Quest to Elevate the Pet Industry for Good

Click here to read the full article. As people all over the world began working from home due to the pandemic, the pet market has undoubtedly been changed irrevocably. In fact, as previously reported by WWD, the global market for pet products, excluding food, is projected to hit $36.89 billion by 2025. Which makes sense given that not only were pet owners noticing more needs of their cats and dogs, but they were also adopting new fur babies now that they had more time at home.More from WWDZero + Maria Cornejo Pre-Fall 2022Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2022Rebecca Taylor Pre-Fall 2022 According to Parisa...
PET SERVICES
WWD

Prince Signs License for Footwear With Pajar Canada

Click here to read the full article. Prince is expanding its reach into the lifestyle footwear space. The racquet sports-inspired brand, which is owned by brand management firm Authentic Brands Group, has licensed Pajar Canada to produce footwear under the Prince name. The collection will include off-the-court sport-inspired models that will feature heritage woven labels, terrycloth linings, lightweight injected comfort insoles along with vibrantly colored slides featuring the brand’s well-known logo.More from WWDPhilipp Plein Pre-Fall 2022Zero + Maria Cornejo Pre-Fall 2022Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2022 “Pajar Canada is a highly trusted footwear operator, which brings generations of expertise to this important category for...
BUSINESS
domino

This Sustainable Material Is Coming to an Exterior Near You in 2022

What does 2022 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. Surely you’re familiar with cork because of office display boards, or, um, wine. But lately we’ve been seeing it in the most unusual of spaces—living rooms, kitchens—and even as exterior siding. So we’re calling it: Cork is the material of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yarns#Kelp#Garment#Fashion Brands#Pratt Institute#Research Triangle
TrendHunter.com

Collectable Digital Garments

Tommy Cash created his first NFT exclusively available through the ZERO10 app. Launching on December 16th, the NFT digital fashion range will include some free-to-access wearable digital items. ZERO10 was launched in October of this year. It's a fashion platform that allows users to purchase, collect, and wear digital apparel from the brand. Users can build their own screen wear wardrobe through the app.
APPAREL
beautypackaging.com

The Future of Innovative—and Sustainable—Cosmetics Packaging

While great progress has been made in innovative and sustainable packaging—from mass market to prestige—bottles and tubes, to refillables—much depends on consumer habits and perception. Will eco-conscious beauty customers recognize these efforts? Will they be willing to pay the premium for products made from recycled materials‚ or opt for innovative refillables that can be used again and again? What does the future hold as far as innovative packaging?
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

PVH, Bestseller Get ‘Priority Access’ to Ecovative’s Mycelium ‘Forager Hides’

Click here to read the full article. PVH and Bestseller are first in line to trial New York-based firm Ecovative’s mycelium “Forager” hides in a new cooperative revealed today. Founded in 2007, Ecovative’s mission is to create next-generation materials via mycelium (mushroom root) biofabrication and to, eventually, expand accessibility across industries like food, textiles and packaging.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection No formal timeline is set for the ongoing pilot but the goal is to further refine Ecovative’s AirMycelium technology — hand in hand with fashion brands — over the next six to nine...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
thespruce.com

The Best Feng Shui Plants to Enhance Your Wealth Area

Feng shui is an ancient Asian art of placement that helps us create harmonious and supportive environments. Feng shui practitioners look at the flow of qi (energy) through a home, and make adjustments that will help invite more health, happiness, and prosperity to the people living there. Many people come...
GARDENING
architecturaldigest.com

AD's 12 Most Anticipated Buildings of 2022

As we wrap up a year unlike any other, where a world still racked by a pandemic is now also feeling the effects of global supply chain issues and domestic scarcities, where climate changes are proving disastrous for structures whose foundations put profits over safety and where our fundamental human rights to bodily choices and racial equality are being questioned in our courts, it can feel impossible to escape the doom and gloom news cycle. However, what tragedies often prompt are new ideas. And where new ideas affect us all is in the built environment.
VISUAL ART
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
SPY

The Best Denim Shirts for Men

The denim shirt is a go-anywhere, do-anything piece, which makes it surprising that it hasn’t earned certified closet staple status in quite the same way as a white t-shirt or hoodie. But the outfit-elevating potential of a denim shirt means that once you have one, you’ll reach for it as often as you do your favorite tees. Denim shirts are also a great all-season piece. They’re lighter than a denim jacket but warmer than a regular button-down; you can just as easily wear it over a tee on a warm summer evening as you can under a long coat in...
APPAREL
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why there is a tiny pocket on your jeans

Pockets are probably one of the most functional inventions that have ever been created by humankind. You can use them to store your phone, keys, lipstick, some extra change, and the list is endless. But there is one type of pocket that is notorious for being utterly useless, and the weird thing about it is that most of us have at least one pair of jeans that have it.
APPAREL
WWD

In Fashion: The Late Holiday Sell-off

Click here to read the full article. Investors seem to be playing the Grinch. Shares of key fashion retailers and brands slumped their way through the last full week before Christmas, with companies as diverse as Real Real Inc., Mytheresa, Rent the Runway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters and Revolve Group all logging declines of more than 10 percent. (See chart on the week’s top decliners below).More from WWDInside the Athena Calderone x MyTheresa DinnerWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests The industry has held up amazingly well despite the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
WWD

RAISEfashion and Anti Racism Fund Amp Up Internship Program

Click here to read the full article. BUILDING THE FOUNDATION: Following a successful debut, RAISEfashion has expanded its paid internship program with the Anti Racism Fund to give more students the chance to take part in the multifaceted development program. The two parties first joined forces in a partnership that was announced in February. Together, they launched a 10-week summer internship program that included a grant for living expenses for students from four Historically Black Colleges and Universities — Howard University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Florida A&M University — as part of “The Homecoming Initiative.”More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Meet Seamist, the Spray-On Cocktail Garnish That Actually Spritzes Your GT

It was early morning walks by the beach with his dog, Tilly, that sparked the idea. Angus Lugsdin would breathe deeply of the salty, fresh air on the country coast of Devon, in England’s southwest. “It’s that amazing smell—the ozone, the brininess, the iodine from the freshly washed-up seaweed. When the temperature is right, I find that aroma intoxicating,” he tells Robb Report, “And I wondered if you could bottle that scent.” Since Lugsdin is the co-founder of Salcombe Gin, he tasked his team with finding out. Twelve months’ worth of experimenting later, he’s launching Seamist, an atomizer that offers...
DRINKS
WWD

WWD

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy