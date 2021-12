Jack Johnson just announced the details for his 2022 tour, and the trek will make a June 28 stop at Blossom. “It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha,” says Johnson in an press release.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO