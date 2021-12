It’s not a “goodbye,” just “see you later”. Any video game that can be described as “cozy” is always a win for me, and nothing could be truer for Spiritfarer, the indie darling of a management sim and sandbox action game released by Thunder Lotus games last year. I got really sick last December, which is when I actually decided to pick it up and give it a try, and it was the ultimate comfort when I was feeling miserable. It sounds like Spiritfarer has been a great comfort to other players, too, because the game just surpassed a million units sold across all platforms. This news is exciting enough on its own, but it gets even better, because it coincides with the release of Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO